With limited spring practice for most schools, it will certainly hurt some more than others. Here are 10 programs that will be affected a great deal by the lack of spring ball.

1. LSU

The defending champs are in great shape in some areas like the secondary and offensive line but they have to replace Joe Borrow and Myles Brennan could use the reps. The Tigers also have to replace key plays at running back, wide receiver, tight end and linebacker. The talent is there, but the reps are needed.

2. GEORGIA

Jamie Newman is the new man at quarterback and needs to get used to his teammates and there are huge holes to fill on the offensive line. Georgia has the talent just like LSU, but some key contributors are gone and that offensive line question mark is a big one.

3. FLORIDA STATE

Any team with a new coach has some issues to work on and Florida State has some big problems to tackle. The offensive line needs vast improvement and a new system is being put in place without a great quarterback. Cam Akers carried the team at times and he’s gone as well. The good news? The defense should be solid.

4. MICHIGAN

Jim Harbaugh (AP Images)

Ohio State is running away from Michigan in recruiting and talent and the Wolverines simply must get better in many ways. A new quarterback needs to be developed and they will miss Donovan Peoples-Jones and Cesar Ruiz on offense as well. Defensively, they should be solid but some guys need the spring to show they can step up.

5. MISSISSIPPI STATE

The Bulldogs have to make vast changes to accommodate the system of new coach Mike Leach and it will take some time. New quarterback K.J. Costello has to go from a run-heavy offense at Stanford to Leach’s air attack and there are defensive losses as well.

6. MICHIGAN STATE

With Mark Dantonio gone and Mel Tucker in charge, Michigan State has a lot of changes to make and the Spartans need to break in a new quarterback as well. This spring would have been a huge boost as they try to stay afloat in the Big Ten East.

7. MIAMI

D'Eriq King (AP Images)

The Hurricanes got four practices in because they start so early, but with D’Eriq King as the new quarterback and with a new offensive coordinator and young skill players, they needed all 15 practices. The good news? The defense should be nasty.

8. OREGON

The Ducks have a ton of talent on the roster but they need to replace Justin Herbert on offense and Troy Dye on defense, among others. The quarterback situation is a huge question mark and spring was needed to start to hash it out.

9. ALABAMA

Tua Tagovailoa is gone and Bryce Young could steal the job from Mac Jones. On defense, Dylan Moses needed the whole spring to re-establish himself as the leader and they have some holes to fill in the secondary.

10. OLE MISS