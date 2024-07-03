There are currently 18 five-stars in the 2025 Rivals250 and as we traverse our way to getting to about 32 there will inevitably be additions along the way. Here are 10 prospects who will be in the conversation - with no guarantees of it happening - as we re-rank the class in August:

WR JAIME FFRENCH

One of the smoothest playmakers in the class, Ffrench has had a fantastic offseason and reminds us of Garrett Wilson at the same stage - everything looks great, effortless and unstoppable. Ffrench had moments at the Rivals Five-Star but he didn’t dominate the event like a five-star receiver should but in his whole body of work, how he plays the position and how he’s taken over events in the last few months, he’ll be in the five-star talk. Texas has had an edge in his recruitment with Tennessee, Miami and LSU right there.

DL JAVION HILSON

The Florida State commit who closed down his recruitment recently after serious overtures from Texas, Hilson pulled out of the Rivals Five-Star at the last moment but his work over the last few months - and his dominant junior season - has him in the five-star talk. The Cocoa, Fla., standout is already the top-rated weakside defensive end in the class, he is elite coming off the edge and Michigan QB commit and Cocoa teammate Brady Hart said Hilson is one of the hardest workers he knows.

QB DEUCE KNIGHT

When the ball comes out cleanly, Knight might have the nicest and smoothest delivery in the 2025 class and over the last few months his consistency and accuracy has been near perfect. At the Rivals Five-Star, the Notre Dame commit who Ole Miss is still trying to flip threw a beautiful deep ball and it looks effortless coming out. As time has gone on in high school, the Lucedale (Miss.) George County standout has looked better. If the comp is Michael Penix Jr. (the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft) and we feel Knight is more advanced at the same stage, why shouldn’t he be discussed as a five-star?

CB DIJON LEE JR.

Ohio State commits Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord are basically no-brainer five-stars because of their elite size, length and instincts playing cornerback. So if Lee, a new Alabama commit, is basically the same player, and has the same size, length and playmaking ability, why should he not be in the discussion? Lee was phenomenal as a junior, is elite down the field against receivers and only two five-star cornerbacks seems light. We don’t want to fall in love with 6-foot-2 and over corners since the NFL has preferred more bulldog-type CBs lately but these guys are hard to pass up.

DB TREY MCNUTT

There is a good chance Jonah Williams moves to outside linebacker at some point during this recruiting cycle because it’s probably where he will play over the long term so that could put McNutt as the top-ranked safety in the Rivals250. Not only would the Cleveland (Ohio) Shaker Heights standout move to No. 1 at the position but he’s had a phenomenal offseason as well. From length to intelligence in the secondary to trusting his instincts and making plays, McNutt is really special as Oregon might have an edge here but Ohio State and others are involved.

LB NATHANIEL OWUSU-BOATENG

The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star linebacker is ranked No. 1 at his position and he came into Rivals Five-Star looking like an Adonis - physical, filled out and with an unmatched energy to compete and get after it. That intensity and spirit is contagious in a locker room and then on the field, Owusu-Boateng flies around, makes plays and almost cannot help himself from being physical. Notre Dame has an edge but Michigan, USC, Florida and Ohio State rounds out his top five.

LB RILEY PETTIJOHN

Even before he stepped on the field, there was five-star talk around Pettijohn because he simply looks like a million bucks. The No. 1 inside linebacker from McKinney, Texas has size, length and looks the part of a future potential first-rounder. This is coming off having awesome film where he’s a thumper with speed and playmaking ability all over the field as well. It sure sounds like USC and Ohio State have emerged over Texas and Texas A&M in his recruitment and when we meet in August he’ll definitely be in the five-star talk.

QB KEELON RUSSELL

After seeing him at the Elite 11 and then at the Rivals Five-Star along with other big events this offseason, Russell has certainly made the case to be the fourth five-star quarterback in the 2025 class along with Julian Lewis, Bryce Underwood and Tavien St. Clair. If the comp is Jayden Daniels (and Daniels was the second overall pick in the NFL Draft) then why are we waiting on giving the Alabama commit from Duncanville, Texas his due? Russell throws a beautiful ball, he’s smooth and he’s more physically developed than Daniels at the same stage.

DB HYLTON STUBBS

Stubbs has all the physical tools and playmaking ability to become the No. 1 safety in the 2025 Rivals250 and he’s hungry - something that is instinctual and cannot be taught. The former USC commit who has Miami and Florida as his favorites with a July 4 commitment coming might have the best length at the position nationally (not counting DJ Pickett) and even when a receiver catches the ball on him in one-on-one situations, Stubbs makes it very difficult. He shined at the Rivals Five-Star among many other events this offseason.

TE ELYISS WILLIAMS