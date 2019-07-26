Tenn. 4 star OL to join other standout prospects on campus this weekend
Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy Class of 2021 OL Eli Sutton will be among the unofficial visitors on Miami’s campus this weekend.He’ll join other top targets like Marcus Clarke, Brian Balom and...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news