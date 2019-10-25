Tenn. OL breaks down where UM stands after unofficial visit
Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy Class of 2021 OL Eli Sutton made the trip down for the Miami-Georgia Tech game on Saturday.It was his third unofficial visit to UM.“I wanted to see the gameday a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news