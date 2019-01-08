Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-08 11:43:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Tenn. WR transfer considering Canes, setting up visits

Iybk1hqcwnwlkqfgi0z0
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

The Hurricanes lost top receivers Ahmmon Richards and Jeff Thomas this past season, so adding a transfer at the position might seem like a good move.And one wideout in particular who is in the tran...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}