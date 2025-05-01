Tennessee DB transfer Jakobe Thomas commits to Miami

Miami received a commitment from Tennessee transfer defensive back Jakobe Thomas via the transfer portal on Thursday.

Thomas chose the Hurricanes over Florida State.

Starting his career at Middle Tennessee State, the hard-hitting enforcer brings high-level experience, having played in 36 games and starting in 14.

The senior DB has played 1,488 snaps on defense and accumulated 139 tackles, ten passes defended, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, and scored a touchdown on defense.

In his lone season with the Volunteers last year, Thomas registered 22 total tackles (14 solo), two passes defended, and a sack.

The Tennessee native was an unrated pro-style quarterback prospect from the 2021 class.

Miami also landed North Dakota State transfer Charmar Brown, Cincinnati WR transfer Tony Johnson, BYU transfer WR Keelon Marion, NC State LB transfer Kamal Bonner, and kicker Bert Auburn via the transfer portal in recent days.