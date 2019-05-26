The first time Laura Vallverdu played on the University of Miami tennis courts, the results were disastrous. “I played there in the Orange Bowl losing in the first round of the main draw and the consolation, and I told my dad I’m never coming to those courts again,” Vallverdu said Sunday. “I hated them. My dad said my brother is going to go to Miami and he would love for me to go there too.” Laura was recruited by UCLA, Southern California and Florida and committed to the Gators. But UM coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews kept recruiting her. “I wanted stay in Florida but wasn’t pumped about Gainesville, but they were number two in the country," Vallverdu recounts. "Paige called me and I said I’ll come if I can start wining on those courts!” Her brother, Daniel, already was winning there, becoming a three-time All-American. Laura, who was born in Venezuela and moved with her family to Spain at age 14, started winning on them also and eventually became a finalist in the NCAA Women’s Singles Championships in 2009. Now she’s the Hurricanes’ associate head coach and Paige is in her 18th season as head coach. Their recruiting ties to Spain helped them three years ago to sign a standout junior player from Madrid named Estela Perez-Somarriba. Sunday night Perez-Somarriba advanced one step beyond Vallverdu at the NCAA Tournament as she captured the national championship. Ranked No. 1 in the nation and the tournament’s top seed, she overcame an erratic start to defeat second-ranked Katarina Jokic of Georgia 6-7 (1), 6-2, 6-3, at the USTA National Campus in Orlando. “It’s nice to see her win on Court One at Miami. It’s gone full circle,” said Vallverdu. “She’s putting it altogether.” As Perez-Somarriba celebrated her title, she was drenched by an ice cold Gatorade bath. She grinned and flashed the “U”. Then after receiving the trophy, she took a “bite” out of it just as Spain’s legendary Rafael Nadal does when he wins titles. “Yeah, yeah, at that point I was having some fun,” she said in an interview Sunday with CaneSport. “I admire a lot his fight. He’s really smart on the court and really humble.” Her favorite player is Serena Wiilliams, and meeting her and Nadal is on her bucket list. Perez-Somarriba reiterated what she said after the match: “It’s amazing. Dreams come true. I am just really happy that I got to be here and that I was able to experience all of this. I am just really grateful to the University of Miami, the coaches, teammates and the staff, for making this possible and for helping me every single day.” Jokic staved off six championship points before Perez-Somarriba put the match away. “At that moment many things go through your mind,” Perez-Somarriba said of the championship points that got away. “She played really aggressive on those points and it was hard for me to finish the point. I knew I had to play good tennis.” Yaroshuk-Tews tried to keep Perez-Somarriba focused on the moment. “I thought on the 5-1, 40-15 for two points she didn’t move as well as she could,” Yaroshuk-Tews said. “We focused on her movement being a little better and staying aggressive and loose.”

Perez-Somarriba showed resilience throughout the 2018-2019 season as she compiled a 43-5 record built on a game of grind-it-out baseline play and plenty of grit. She went 28-4 against ranked players, including 19-2 versus top-50 foes, 10-1 against top-25 opponents and 5-0 versus top-10 players. “She’s very resilient, very mentally tough,” said Yaroshuk-Tews. “She’s able to face moments from her head and stay in the moment. You don't always win on the first or second championship point.” Perez-Somarriba returned to Miami on Sunday to catch a night flight to Spain, where she plans to spend a month with her family, “then come back and take some classes, and I have things to work on my game." She is not turning pro and skipping her senior season at UM. “No way,” said Yaroshuk-Tews. “She’s grounded. Education comes before everything, She knows a lot of things need to improve before calling tennis a living.” Her chances of success on the WTA Tour? “If she improves I think she can do pretty well,” said Yaroshuk-Tews. “She's a lion ... She wants to have good base for whatever. She may see herself getting into college coaching,” Perez-Somarriba has a 3.936 grade point average while majoring in economics with a minor in sports administration. Twice she has been on the President’s Honor Roll (4.0), and she’s a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society. She serves on Miami’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and has participated in several community outreach events, including tennis clinics and serving lunch at the Miami Rescue Mission. Plus she the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Southeast Region Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award honoree. “Estela’s impact on the University of Miami women’s tennis program is truly close to impossible to put into words. Her leadership comes in many forms, although the most apparent is in her work ethic,” Yaroshuk-Tews said. “What this student-athlete has accomplished is nothing short of amazing. Estela has consistently reached these heights with an incredible amount of sportsmanship and class.” Perez-Somarriba is one of six foreign players on UM’s squad. Carla Girbau and Lucia Marzal also are from Spain, Daevenia Achborg is from Netherlands, Yuno Ito from Japan, Ana Madcur from Argentina and Ulyana Shirokova from Russia by way of Evert Tennis Academy in Boca Raton. The lone American is Daniella Roldan of Boca Raton. The team was No. 18 in the final college rankings.