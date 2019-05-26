OPINION: It was "dream come true" for Canes' tennis national champion
The first time Laura Vallverdu played on the University of Miami tennis courts, the results were disastrous.
“I played there in the Orange Bowl losing in the first round of the main draw and the consolation, and I told my dad I’m never coming to those courts again,” Vallverdu said Sunday. “I hated them. My dad said my brother is going to go to Miami and he would love for me to go there too.”
Laura was recruited by UCLA, Southern California and Florida and committed to the Gators. But UM coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews kept recruiting her.
“I wanted stay in Florida but wasn’t pumped about Gainesville, but they were number two in the country," Vallverdu recounts. "Paige called me and I said I’ll come if I can start wining on those courts!”
Her brother, Daniel, already was winning there, becoming a three-time All-American. Laura, who was born in Venezuela and moved with her family to Spain at age 14, started winning on them also and eventually became a finalist in the NCAA Women’s Singles Championships in 2009.
Now she’s the Hurricanes’ associate head coach and Paige is in her 18th season as head coach. Their recruiting ties to Spain helped them three years ago to sign a standout junior player from Madrid named Estela Perez-Somarriba.
Sunday night Perez-Somarriba advanced one step beyond Vallverdu at the NCAA Tournament as she captured the national championship. Ranked No. 1 in the nation and the tournament’s top seed, she overcame an erratic start to defeat second-ranked Katarina Jokic of Georgia 6-7 (1), 6-2, 6-3, at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.
“It’s nice to see her win on Court One at Miami. It’s gone full circle,” said Vallverdu. “She’s putting it altogether.”
As Perez-Somarriba celebrated her title, she was drenched by an ice cold Gatorade bath. She grinned and flashed the “U”. Then after receiving the trophy, she took a “bite” out of it just as Spain’s legendary Rafael Nadal does when he wins titles.
“Yeah, yeah, at that point I was having some fun,” she said in an interview Sunday with CaneSport. “I admire a lot his fight. He’s really smart on the court and really humble.”
Her favorite player is Serena Wiilliams, and meeting her and Nadal is on her bucket list.
Perez-Somarriba reiterated what she said after the match: “It’s amazing. Dreams come true. I am just really happy that I got to be here and that I was able to experience all of this. I am just really grateful to the University of Miami, the coaches, teammates and the staff, for making this possible and for helping me every single day.”
Jokic staved off six championship points before Perez-Somarriba put the match away.
“At that moment many things go through your mind,” Perez-Somarriba said of the championship points that got away. “She played really aggressive on those points and it was hard for me to finish the point. I knew I had to play good tennis.”
Yaroshuk-Tews tried to keep Perez-Somarriba focused on the moment.
“I thought on the 5-1, 40-15 for two points she didn’t move as well as she could,” Yaroshuk-Tews said. “We focused on her movement being a little better and staying aggressive and loose.”
Perez-Somarriba showed resilience throughout the 2018-2019 season as she compiled a 43-5 record built on a game of grind-it-out baseline play and plenty of grit. She went 28-4 against ranked players, including 19-2 versus top-50 foes, 10-1 against top-25 opponents and 5-0 versus top-10 players.
“She’s very resilient, very mentally tough,” said Yaroshuk-Tews. “She’s able to face moments from her head and stay in the moment. You don't always win on the first or second championship point.”
Perez-Somarriba returned to Miami on Sunday to catch a night flight to Spain, where she plans to spend a month with her family, “then come back and take some classes, and I have things to work on my game."
She is not turning pro and skipping her senior season at UM.
“No way,” said Yaroshuk-Tews. “She’s grounded. Education comes before everything, She knows a lot of things need to improve before calling tennis a living.”
Her chances of success on the WTA Tour?
“If she improves I think she can do pretty well,” said Yaroshuk-Tews. “She's a lion ... She wants to have good base for whatever. She may see herself getting into college coaching,”
Perez-Somarriba has a 3.936 grade point average while majoring in economics with a minor in sports administration. Twice she has been on the President’s Honor Roll (4.0), and she’s a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.
She serves on Miami’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and has participated in several community outreach events, including tennis clinics and serving lunch at the Miami Rescue Mission. Plus she the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Southeast Region Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award honoree.
“Estela’s impact on the University of Miami women’s tennis program is truly close to impossible to put into words. Her leadership comes in many forms, although the most apparent is in her work ethic,” Yaroshuk-Tews said. “What this student-athlete has accomplished is nothing short of amazing. Estela has consistently reached these heights with an incredible amount of sportsmanship and class.”
Perez-Somarriba is one of six foreign players on UM’s squad. Carla Girbau and Lucia Marzal also are from Spain, Daevenia Achborg is from Netherlands, Yuno Ito from Japan, Ana Madcur from Argentina and Ulyana Shirokova from Russia by way of Evert Tennis Academy in Boca Raton. The lone American is Daniella Roldan of Boca Raton. The team was No. 18 in the final college rankings.
Vallverdu said UM works with an agency in recruiting from Spain. When the agency sent Perez-Somarriba’s profile “we were excited, We constantly follow rankings and results, and we knew she won important tournaments.”
Perez-Somarriba did not play any junior tournaments in the U.S., such as the Orange Bowl or U.S. Open. Her first trip to America was a recruiting visit to UM, and later she visited Vanderbilt and the University of Texas.
“When I met the coaches and teammates at Miami I loved the atmosphere,” she said. “I could see myself living there. It was like a feeling, definitely special. Now I can say I made the right choice.”
Many of the top women’s and men’s college tennis programs, like Miami’s, are filled with foreign players. All four women’s and men’s NCAA singles finalists this year and last year are from other countries.
Some parents in the U.S. complain that not enough scholarships go to Americans. The standard reply is that coaches want to win and keep their jobs, and the best players are found from other nations.
“I think every coach will have a different reason,” Yaroshuk-Tews said. “Honestly I want to win. Maybe I’m naive, not to keep my job but because I’m a competitor. I coach a group of kids who are waking up every day wanting to win. Tennis is an interesting sport, I want kids who are a good fit for my personality, not to say that Americans are not. A lot of foreign players are far superior in maturing and work ethic and the entitlement issue. They have an appreciation of everything they’re given. They don’t have this at home and get coaching and nutrition and psychologist and strength and conditioning coach. They’re very thankful.
“I’ve had Americans that are very appreciative, and I’ve run across some who because they’re American think they deserve a scholarship. I cant say they don’t but in my experience the level of maturity and independence is different. When you go to college it’s time to cut the cord. Coaches are not signing up for the whole family, they’re signing up to coach a woman. Some of the Americans could really learn by how these kids operate. People are people and cultures are cultures, and there are a lot of great junior Americans with hard-working families. And there are a lot circus side shows.”
Perez-Somarriba is the second NCAA women’s champion from UM. The first was Audra Cohen, an American from nearby Broward County, who won in 2007.
“They’re very different players,” said Yaroshuk-Tews, who coached Cohen and finalist Vallverdu. “Audra had unbelievable movement and fight. Laura had more of a game than both of them, tennis talent, but she had a little injury and came up a little short. Stella and Audra overcame on tenacity and mental toughness. That’s the key.”
Yaroshuk-Tews praised the USTA for overseeing the NCAA Championships and the Tennis Channel for carrying the finals live for the first time.
“What the USTA did this week and the event that was put on and the coverage on Tennis Channel is unbelievable, I wish I could have watched,” she said. “It shows what college tennis can do for you for growing up, all tools you need out on the tour. If you can’t go to school and be elite on your own away from mommy and daddy, you’re not going to be successful on the tour. With the exception of phenoms at a young age.”
Perez-Somarriba obviously has made the adjustment away from home. Her goals going into the coming year and beyond?
“I’m waiting on what happens,” she said. “I have my senior year and I’m looking forward to an amazing year. I want to play (pro) tourneys when I’m done and find sponsors who can help me. I don’t have the resources to travel. I hope people will see how college can help athletes develop and see how hard we work."