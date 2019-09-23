Tex. commit flies in for Central Mich. game: "It was great experience"
Houston (Tex.) North Shore High School MLB Corey Flagg is a Miami Hurricanes commitment.He already took his official visit to UM in June, but he wanted to make it down to see a game as well. So he ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news