Tex. TE evaluated by Hartley, plans Cane official visit
Dickinson (Tex.) High School TE Jalen Wydermyer got a visit at his school this spring from coach Todd Hartley.“I did well in the practice he came to,” Wydermyer said. “But I can always do better.”H...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news