Texas A&M commit takes 2-day Cane trip, official visit to come as UM pushes
Wylie (Tex.) East High School DE Anthony James II is a Texas A&M commitment.But the Miami Hurricanes offered him a scholarship Jan. 7 and have actively chased him ever since. That culminated with A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news