Former Texas A&M defensive end Donell Harris, Jr . has been medically cleared and is officially in the NCAA transfer portal.

Harris made his collegiate debut as a true freshman in the Aggies’ 2020 season-opener against Vanderbilt. He appeared in two games that season and posted one tackle. Last season Harris also appeared in two games and made a pair of tackles against New Mexico. As camp officially began for Texas A&M in August, head coach Jimbo Fisher announced that Harris had medically retired due to an injury.

A 6-foot-3, 215-pound five-star recruit out of Gulliver Prep (Miami, Fla.), Harris committed to Miami in July 2018 but flipped to TAMU in Nov. 2019. He held 17-offers including from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Tennessee.

Harris' younger brother, Daniel, is a four-star in the Class of 2023 and was committed to Georgia until recently backing off that pledge.



