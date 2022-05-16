Texas RB lands Miami offer: “I’m a fan”
The Miami Hurricanes have given out numerous offers during this spring evaluation period in the classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.And one of those recent 2025 offers went out to Desoto (Tex.) High Sch...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news