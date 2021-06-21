Jersey TE talking to Field weekly, coming for Paradise Camp
Jersey City St. Peter’s Prep TE Trent McGaughey is heading to Miami.He’ll be on hand June 26 for the Paradise Camp, but won’t be able to participate as he comes off hand surgery.“I just want to see...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news