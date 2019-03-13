MORE: Five-stars shine at adidas West Coast Invitational

TORRANCE, Calif. - To all college coaches: Stop texting so much.

That was the message conveyed from top prospects Sunday at the adidas West Coast Invitational about the arduous recruiting process that starts off as fun and exciting and can quickly turn into a headache.

One reason that is the case, according to these top recruits who spoke on the condition of anonymity, was because a lot of college coaches, and assistants, and everybody on the staff, are constantly hitting up their phone

Some messages are fine. No one likes non-stop texts, even from college coaches.

“Just all the texts,” one five-star recruit said. “The whole staff is texting you and trying to call you and talk to you every day, especially if you have things to do at home and school, just personal-life stuff. You hop off the phone with one school and you hop on the phone with another school. Man, I have my own life, too.”

Another top recruit said when asked what bothered him about the recruiting process: “The amount of coaches that text you. Some coaches will have all their assistants text you and you’re like, ‘Why is the D-line coach texting me when we have no relationship and no input on if I’m going to commit to the school or not?’”

And another: “A bunch of coaches text and call. Sometimes, coaches will call you without even informing you. They might catch me in a bad spot or a workout. I’m just doing something and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t talk right now.’'"

Then there are the coaches who want to text or call first thing in the morning to get a perceived advantage over others. That might backfire, too

“Coaches who call at 6 a.m., asking me where I am,” one four-star recruit said. “It’s like, I’m sleeping."