The 10 biggest storylines of the transfer portal on Monday

The transfer portal opened on Wednesday with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day six of the 2025 spring transfer window.

1. UCLA QB JOEY AGUILAR TRANSFERS TO TENNESSEE AFTER THE ARRIVAL OF NICO IAMALEAVA

UCLA signing No. 1 transfer portal prospect Nico Iamaleava was massive for the Bruins but the downside to bringing in a top quarterback like him is creating a crowded quarterback room. As a result, Joey Aguilar decided to enter the transfer portal and ended up picking Tennessee. The former Appalachian State quarterback transferred to UCLA in December after throwing for 6,760 yards, 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in 25 games.

2. QB MADDEN IAMALEAVA LEAVES ARKANSAS TO JOIN HIS BROTHER AT UCLA

The Iamaleava family continues to make headlines this spring but this time it’s Madden Iamaleava, Nico’s younger brother. The younger Iamaleava signed with Arkansas in the 2025 class after flipping his commitment from UCLA on National Signing Day. The Bruins were reportedly blindsided by this decision but what a difference a few months makes. Iamaleava is now headed back to the west coast and will join his brother at UCLA.

3. LONGHORNS SET TO HOST TOP AVAILABLE DT MARAAD WATSON

Maraad Watson, the top available defensive tackle in the transfer rankings, officially entered the portal on Monday and he’s already on his way to visit one of his top contenders. Texas has handled the spring transfer window masterfully and the program has prioritized the former Syracuse defensive tackle. The Longhorns will roll out the red carpet for Watson on Tuesday and try to keep him from visiting any other programs. Ohio State is the other main contender in pursuit of Watson.

4. SYRACUSE LOOKING TO MAKE A SPLASH

Last offseason head coach Fran Brown and his staff signed quarterback Kyle McCord after he left Ohio State and they went on to have an excellent 2024 season. It looks like Syracuse is going to try a similar game plan this offseason as the program hosted former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli on Monday. The New Jersey native has an interesting connection to the Syracuse coaching staff. The brother of Nunzio Campanile, the Syracuse Offensive Associate Head Coach/Quarterbacks, was Angeli’s head coach when he was at Bergen Catholic High School. The Orange also hosted a potential replacement for star receiver Trebor Pena in former five-star high school prospect Johntay Cook. He transferred from Texas to Washington earlier this offseason but his time in Seattle was short-lived. Cook has had two run-ins with law enforcement this offseason and his market in the portal has cooled significantly since then. He did visit Arizona State this past weekend and will seemingly continue to weigh his options.

5. FORMER CAL RB JAIVIAN THOMAS SET TO VISIT COLORADO

Jaivian Thomas was set to be Cal’s featured running back this coming season but he surprised everyone when he entered the transfer portal last week. The sophomore is coming off a previously unannounced visit to UCLA and is heading to Colorado for a visit on Tuesday. Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs are in need of a lead running back and Thomas would fit in nicely.

6. USF DT BERNARD GOODEN

There is another big time defensive lineman in the transfer portal now that Bernard Gooden has announced he’ll be leaving USF. Gooden was a near constant presence in the backfield this past season, racking up 35 quarterback pressures, two sacks, two batted, and two fumble recoveries to go along with 35 tackles. The Alabama native originally signed with Wake Forest in the 2021 class and transferred to South Florida ahead of the 2023 season. His second time around in the transfer portal is expected to be much busier than his first time.

7. PURDUE ADDS TO FORMER GEORGIA RECEIVERS

Head coach Barry Odom is moving quickly in the transfer portal and it seems to be paying off. On Monday the Boilermakers picked up commitments from former Georgia receivers Nitro Tuggle and Michael Jackson III. Tuggle left Georgia this spring after an indefinite suspension stemming from a reckless driving incident. The talented receiver played in eight games and recorded three receptions for 34 yards this past season. Jackson only spent one season at Georgia and was used sparingly. Prior to joining the Bulldogs, Jackson played for USC for three seasons, accounting for a total of 46 catches for 498 yards and five touchdowns in 25 games.

8. NC STATE LB KAMAL BONNER

Much of the N.C. State roster has been picked over this offseason and they took another loss on Monday when Kamal Bonner decided to transfer. The Georgia native started the last seven games of this past season and expectations were high for him coming into the 2025 season. With three years of eligibility remaining, Bonner figures to be a popular transfer target.

9. SOUTH CAROLINA OL KAM PRINGLE

Kam Pringle was a highly-touted signee for South Carolina in the 2024 class but it seems like his college career has not started how he had hoped. The 6-foot-6, 336-pound South Carolina native only played in one game this past season, meaning he has four years of eligibility. That significant time to develop will be invaluable at his next school.

10. FLORIDA STATE OL TJ FERGUSON