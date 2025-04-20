The 10 biggest storylines of the transfer portal on Sunday

The transfer portal opened on Wednesday with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day five of the 2025 spring transfer window.

1. QB NICO IAMALEAVA TO UCLA BECOMES OFFICIAL

UCLA is officially getting the top-ranked player in the transfer portal rankings. The Bruins and former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava formally announced his transfer back to the west coast today. News of the transfer leaked on Wednesday but it wasn’t finalized until today. Iamaleava has three years of eligibility remaining.

2. OKLAHOMA GETS FORMER FIVE-STAR DT DAVID STONE BACK

David Stone was the third-highest ranked prospect Oklahoma has signed from the high school ranks since the early 2000s and the program very nearly lost him to the transfer portal this weekend. The standout defensive tackle surprisingly entered the transfer portal on Friday night. Since then head coach Brent Venables, co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Todd Bates and general manager Jim Nagy have worked non-stop to bring him back into the fold and that’s exactly what happened on Sunday evening. Stone has drawn rave reviews from the coaching staff for how he has developed this offseason and how he has set himself up for success this coming season.

3. GEORGIA LANDS EASTER TRIO

The reigning SEC Champions had themselves a big Sunday. Head coach Kirby Smart and company added a standout edge defender and brought in more depth at running back and on the defensive line. Elo Modozie was responsible for 37 quarterback pressures, seven sacks and one forced fumble last season for Army en route to being named third-team All-AAC. The edge defender is expected to see plenty of playing time this season for the Bulldogs. Also on the defensive front, Georgia is bringing in former Miami defensive tackle Josh Horton. The redshirt freshman has played just 60 snaps in two seasons but he fills a need for the Bulldogs and still has three seasons of eligibility left. That’s plenty of time to develop into the type of defensive lineman Georgia has become known to produce. Former Illinois running back Josh McCray will suit up for Georgia this coming season after leading the Illini in rushing last year. The Bulldogs needed another running back after they lost Branson Robinson to the transfer portal last week.

4. DE TJ BUSH JR. TO CAL

The transfer portal hasn’t been kind to Cal but today the Bears got some great news in the form of productive defensive end TJ Bush Jr. Over the last two seasons, the former Liberty standout has created 55 quarterback pressures, nine sacks and seven batted passes according to Pro Football Focus. Bush is one of four defensive linemen to transfer to Cal this offseason, a unit the Bears prioritized this transfer cycle.

5. SMU LANDS FORMER SEC PASS RUSHER

SMU is working on replicating last season’s run to the College Football Playoff and getting better in the trenches is at the top of their priority list. Adding Jahkai Lang is a big step in the right direction. The former Missouri edge defender was on the field for 62 passing plays, where he generated nine quarterback pressures and two sacks. That’s excellent production for such limited opportunities to get to the quarterback.

6. AUBURN ADDS TWO DEFENDERS

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is bringing a familiar face back to the Tigers defense. Former Auburn signee Jay Hardy, who originally picked the Tigers during the 2020 recruiting cycle, is heading back to the Plains after suiting up for Liberty for the past three seasons. During that time he amassed 54 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, two sacks, and three batted passes. Also on defense, former Maryland standout Caleb Wheatland committed to Auburn on Sunday. The linebacker, who started every game for the Terps last season, and led the team in sacks a year ago. The Tigers have signed a Maryland transfer in three-straight offseasons.

7. OLE MISS ADDS ALL-CONFERENCE RUNNING BACK

In December, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and company signed top-10 running back transfer Kewan Lacy out of Missouri and former Akron running back Jordon Simmons. This two running back transfer class dropped to one on Wednesday when Simmons decided to leave after spending just the spring in Oxford. Today Ole Miss landed their replacement for Simmons in the form of 2024 second-team All-Sun Belt running back Damien Taylor. He ran for 1,010 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

8. DB TERRANCE LOVE TO COLORADO

Colorado continued to add to its secondary on Sunday with former Auburn safety Terrance Love. With two years of eligibility remaining, Love has played 102 snaps during his collegiate career according to Pro Football Focus. Love’s experience while at Colorado’s spring game on Saturday sealed the deal.

9. QB JADEN RASHADA GOING TO SEE BILL BELICHICK

An interesting situation is set to play out in Chapel Hill. North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick added top quarterback target Gio Lopez out of South Alabama last week, seemingly filling their need at the position. News broke on Sunday that North Carolina appears to not be done recruiting quarterbacks out of the transfer portal as the program is set to host Jaden Rashada on Wednesday. The former Arizona State and Georgia quarterback who signed with Florida as part of the 2023 recruiting cycle has not been able to latch onto a program for more than one season.

10. TWO OFFENSIVE ADDITIONS FOR VIRGINIA