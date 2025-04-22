The 10 biggest storylines of the transfer portal on Tuesday

The transfer portal opened on Wednesday with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day seven of the 2025 spring transfer window.

1. DT MARAAD WATSON TO TEXAS

Texas is doing a great job this transfer cycle of addressing their top needs with some of the best possible players. Adding Maraad Watson on Tuesday gives the Longhorns five defensive tackles in this transfer class, including three of the top seven defensive tackles in the transfer portal rankings. The former Syracuse standout was one of the best freshman defensive linemen in the nation last season. Watson was credited with 10 quarterback pressures, one sack and three batted passes according to Pro Football Focus

2. LB AMARE CAMPBELL FROM UNC BACK INTO THE PORTAL

Campbell is now in the transfer portal for the second time since the end of the 2024 season. The standout linebacker entered and then withdrew his name in December to see what the spring would be like with Bill Belichick and North Carolina's new coaching staff. Campbell is set to be a heavily pursued transfer prospect after putting up strong statistics last season - 23 quarterback pressures, eight sacks, two batted passes, one forced fumble and 76 tackles.

3. LB TA’MERE ROBINSON FROM PSU TO USC

USC has only taken two transfers this spring and both of them are defensive players. Safety Kennedy Urlacher committed over the weekend and today the Trojans picked up former Penn State linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson. The redshirt freshman played 100 snaps last season according to Pro Football Focus. It was the most action Robinson had seen in college after recovering from a major knee injury at the end of his high school career.

4. QB LUKE ALTMYER WILL NOT TEST THE TRANSFER MARKET

Normally the “player isn’t transferring” story doesn’t move the needle but we’ve already seen one entrenched starting quarterback (Nico Iamaleava) leave a surefire top-25 team so Luke Altmyer announcing he is staying at Illinois is a pretty big deal. Rumors of the Illinois quarterback hitting the portal and possibly heading for Tennessee were getting awfully loud. The timing of Altmyer’s announcement is also interesting since Joey Aguilar announced his transfer from UCLA to Tennessee on Monday. Altmyer, who previously played at Ole Miss, has spent the past two seasons at Illinois, starting 22 games and throwing for 4,600 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions while rushing for 499 yards and seven more touchdowns.

5. QB MADDEN IAMALEAVA OFFICIALLY ENTERS PORTAL

The news may have broken yesterday but Madden Iamaleava’s transfer from Arkansas to UCLA isn’t official just yet. The brother of Nico Iamaleava appeared in the transfer portal on Tuesday, which is a necessary step on his way to UCLA. Iamaleava signed with Arkansas in December and went through spring practice with the Razorbacks but he’ll head back to Los Angeles as soon as he can.

6. WR TREBOR PENA SET TO VISIT MIAMI, USC, AND UCLA

Former Syracuse star receiver Trebor Pena was just at Penn State for a visit but has a busy week ahead of him. Miami, UCLA, and USC are expecting to host him this week and each seems to be a favorable situation for Pena. The Hurricanes would like to recreate the connection Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo had now that Carson Beck is in Coral Gables. UCLA needs to add weapons for Nico Iamaleava. USC is hoping to get a chance to put their best foot forward but there are still some details to iron out before Pena makes his way over to campus.

7. PURDUE LANDS FCS ALL-AMERICAN OL

Purdue head coach Barry Odom continues his roster makeover on Tuesday by signing Eastern Kentucky transfer Tyrell Green. The FCS Freshman All-American played in every game last season with 10 starts and didn’t allow a sack in 635 snaps. Green is expected to play a fairly significant role on Purdue’s offensive line this season.

8. OL JAYLEN EARLY FROM FSU TO MIZZOU

Missouri hosted former Florida State offensive lineman Jaylen Early on Monday and the Tigers landed his commitment on Tuesday. Early gives the Missouri coaching staff a versatile chess piece who should be able to fill almost any hole that opens on the offensive line. At Florida State last season, Early started six games and is expected to compete for a starting role this season at Missouri.

9. VIRGINIA TECH LOSES LAST RETURNING STARTER ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE

The losses on Virginia Tech’s offensive line continue to mount this offseason as Bob Schick is the latest to hit the transfer portal. Schick is a two year starter for the Hokies and should have a strong market in the transfer portal. With Schick now leaving Virginia Tech, the Hokies won’t have any returning starters when the 2025 season begins.

10. LOUISVILLE SIGNS THEIR FIFTH RECEIVER OUT OF THE PORTAL