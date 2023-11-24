The 10 biggest visits on tap this weekend
Rivalry Weekend is here and a ton of big visits are happening across the country. Here are 10 that Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is watching the closest.
THE BEST WE'VE SEEN IN 2023: Mid-South | Midwest | Southeast | East | West
*****
FINAL 2023 TEAM RANKINGS: Comprehensive (overall) ranking | High school/JUCO ranking | Transfer portal ranking
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board
*****
KJ Bolden - Auburn
The five-star safety committed to Florida State in August over Georgia and Auburn but Bolden has not been shy about visiting his other favorites and this weekend he’ll be at the Iron Bowl. The Tigers are not giving up on the Buford, Ga., standout and Bolden continues to show interest in Auburn as signing day gets closer.
It still feels like a stretch that the five-star ends up in Auburn’s class but it’s a good sign he keeps visiting.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM
*****
Grant Brix - Nebraska
Is this the weekend Brix finally ends his recruitment? The rumors in recent days is that Oklahoma has moved on to other targets and that Brix has canceled an upcoming trip to Kansas State, leaving Nebraska as the expected pick.
The four-star offensive tackle from Logan (Iowa) Magnolia Community has been torn in recent months and the Huskers look to have the edge – with him heading to Lincoln again today.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NEBRASKA FANS AT INSIDENEBRASKA.COM
*****
Cam Coleman - Auburn
One of the best receivers in the 2024 class, Coleman was back at Auburn earlier this week and he’s heading back to The Plains this weekend for its matchup against Alabama. While the Phenix City (Ala.) Central standout is still committed to Texas A&M, with the coaching uncertainty there and Auburn’s major push – plus the Tigers finished second the first time around – Coleman is definitely looking at a flip.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM
*****
Dealyn Evans - Florida
A Texas A&M commit since late July, the four-star defensive end from Longview (Texas) Pine Tree posted a photo of him during a previous visit to Florida earlier this week and now he’s going to be back in Gainesville this weekend for the Florida State matchup.
Evans is also expected to take other visits as the Aggies work toward hiring a new coach but the Gators have been involved for a long time.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT 1ST AND TEN FLORIDA
*****
Xavier Filsaime - Florida
The four-star safety from McKinney, Texas, has been committed to Florida since April and in recent days, Filsaime has said really positive things about the Gators during their struggling season.
But the word is Filsaime and his father also took a midweek visit to Texas this week as the Longhorns look to flip one of the best safeties in the 2024 class so getting back to Gainesville could be an important factor in any final decisions.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT 1ST AND TEN FLORIDA
*****
DJ Pickett - Michigan
Florida, Florida State, Oregon and others should be watched for the 2025 five-star safety who is also a star receiver. But Pickett has also shown a ton of interest in Michigan early in his recruitment.
There might not be a better environment in college football this year nor a better game so Pickett is going to see the best of what Ann Arbor can offer. It will be a big weekend for the Zephyrhills, Fla., standout even if there is a chill in the air.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT MAIZEANDBLUEREVIEW.COM
*****
Kevin Riley - Auburn
An interesting late-season visit is coming from the Miami commit from Northport (Ala.) Tuscaloosa County, and things should be even more closely watched after Auburn parted ways with former running back commit J’Marion Burnette.
The Hurricanes have also struggled this season and if Riley is looking to stay closer to home or play in the SEC, then Riley could be one to watch.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM
*****
David Sanders - Michigan
Georgia holds the edge in Sanders’ recruitment and the 2025 five-star offensive tackle could very well stay closer to home but Michigan is going to have its shot this weekend in arguably the best environment in college football this season.
From the academics, to the development of offensive linemen in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines could tempt Sanders even more after this weekend as the Bulldogs, Alabama, Clemson and others are involved.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT MAIZEANDBLUEREVIEW.COM
*****
Jeremiah Smith - Florida
If the five-star receiver is not interested in Florida, why does he keep visiting there? It’s definitely a good question as the Ohio State commit from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna has been a regular in Gainesville for months and he’ll be back this weekend. The word is that if Smith flips it would be to Florida State so maybe Smith is doing a little double-dipping this weekend as the Seminoles travel to play the Gators.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT 1ST AND TEN FLORIDA
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM
*****
Jalewis Solomon - Auburn
The four-star athlete from Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County was committed to Auburn for a couple months leading into his senior season and then flipped to South Carolina for the last few months. But Auburn is not giving up on Solomon, especially since his brother, Zykeivous Walker, is on the team and there is a long connection to the program as well. Solomon should be monitored closely as the Tigers try to flip him.