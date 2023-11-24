Rivalry Weekend is here and a ton of big visits are happening across the country. Here are 10 that Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is watching the closest. THE BEST WE'VE SEEN IN 2023: Mid-South | Midwest | Southeast | East | West

KJ Bolden - Auburn

The five-star safety committed to Florida State in August over Georgia and Auburn but Bolden has not been shy about visiting his other favorites and this weekend he'll be at the Iron Bowl. The Tigers are not giving up on the Buford, Ga., standout and Bolden continues to show interest in Auburn as signing day gets closer. It still feels like a stretch that the five-star ends up in Auburn's class but it's a good sign he keeps visiting.

Grant Brix - Nebraska

Is this the weekend Brix finally ends his recruitment? The rumors in recent days is that Oklahoma has moved on to other targets and that Brix has canceled an upcoming trip to Kansas State, leaving Nebraska as the expected pick. The four-star offensive tackle from Logan (Iowa) Magnolia Community has been torn in recent months and the Huskers look to have the edge – with him heading to Lincoln again today.

Cam Coleman - Auburn

Dealyn Evans - Florida

Xavier Filsaime - Florida

The four-star safety from McKinney, Texas, has been committed to Florida since April and in recent days, Filsaime has said really positive things about the Gators during their struggling season. But the word is Filsaime and his father also took a midweek visit to Texas this week as the Longhorns look to flip one of the best safeties in the 2024 class so getting back to Gainesville could be an important factor in any final decisions.

DJ Pickett - Michigan

Florida, Florida State, Oregon and others should be watched for the 2025 five-star safety who is also a star receiver. But Pickett has also shown a ton of interest in Michigan early in his recruitment. There might not be a better environment in college football this year nor a better game so Pickett is going to see the best of what Ann Arbor can offer. It will be a big weekend for the Zephyrhills, Fla., standout even if there is a chill in the air.

Kevin Riley - Auburn

David Sanders - Michigan

Georgia holds the edge in Sanders' recruitment and the 2025 five-star offensive tackle could very well stay closer to home but Michigan is going to have its shot this weekend in arguably the best environment in college football this season. From the academics, to the development of offensive linemen in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines could tempt Sanders even more after this weekend as the Bulldogs, Alabama, Clemson and others are involved.

Jeremiah Smith - Florida

Jalewis Solomon - Auburn