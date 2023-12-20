The 2024 Class: Defensive Back Romanas 'OJ' Frederique signs with Miami
The current Miami staff does a great job of identifying talent and keeping them home. Romanas "OJ" Frederique signing with Miami Wednesday afternoon is evidence of that.
The talented corner committed to West Virginia after a visit to Morgantown but flipped to Miami days later after a visit to Coral Gables. Florida State, UCF, and others were also interested.
Frederique is a crafty corner that uses his size to shield off defenders and thrived at St. Thomas Aquinas after transferring from Deerfield Beach. He really began to turn heads during the seven-on-seven season, locking down receivers playing for legendary program South Florida Express.
What it means for Miami
OJ is one of four players from the local powerhouse program to sign with Miami Wednesday, joining Jordan Lyle, Chance Robinson, and Ryan Mack.
Miami has an established footprint with the legendary program, and future prospects will always give the Hurricanes a serious look with this tremendous haul.
The new wave of corners includes Damari Brown, Robert Stafford, Jadais Richard, Frederique, transfer Savion Riley, and more.
Stats
In his senior year, he totaled 28 tackles and ten pass breakups and helped his team win a state-record fifth straight state championship. He also got some playing time at wide receiver, catching four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Pro Comparison - Xavien Howard
Frederique excels in anticipation and body control, similar to local Pro Bowl corner Xavien Howard.
The Dolphin corner was a second-round pick out of Baylor and has continued to develop into an elite corner since being drafted. Howard was just a two-star prospect coming out of high school but sharpened his craft at Baylor.
Frederique has the potential to be on that same path as defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae has developed several players into NFL players with most recently Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Ivey drafted in the 2023 draft.
