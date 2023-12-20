The current Miami staff does a great job of identifying talent and keeping them home. Romanas "OJ" Frederique signing with Miami Wednesday afternoon is evidence of that. The talented corner committed to West Virginia after a visit to Morgantown but flipped to Miami days later after a visit to Coral Gables. Florida State, UCF, and others were also interested. Frederique is a crafty corner that uses his size to shield off defenders and thrived at St. Thomas Aquinas after transferring from Deerfield Beach. He really began to turn heads during the seven-on-seven season, locking down receivers playing for legendary program South Florida Express.

What it means for Miami

OJ is one of four players from the local powerhouse program to sign with Miami Wednesday, joining Jordan Lyle, Chance Robinson, and Ryan Mack. Miami has an established footprint with the legendary program, and future prospects will always give the Hurricanes a serious look with this tremendous haul. The new wave of corners includes Damari Brown, Robert Stafford, Jadais Richard, Frederique, transfer Savion Riley, and more.

Stats

In his senior year, he totaled 28 tackles and ten pass breakups and helped his team win a state-record fifth straight state championship. He also got some playing time at wide receiver, catching four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. He also occasionally played wide receiver, catching four passes for 67 yards.

Pro Comparison - Xavien Howard

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Landover, Md.