The 2024 Class: Defensive Back Ryan Mack signs with Miami
Miami grabs a legacy born and raised to end up a Miami Hurricane in St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) defensive back Ryan Mack.
A summer commit along with longtime teammate and friend Joshisa Trader, Mack had an All-State type season as the face of a loaded Aquinas defensive backfield.
"It's kind of always been Miami. People that I'm close to always assumed it was Miami. They've really always been my top school all the way through. There's always been so much love down here. It's like a family over here, really.
"It makes me feel special. The DC, the guy that's gonna be calling the plays and really holding the keys to my future, I'm going to be in his defense. It's good to know that I'm a priority to him and that he wants me to be successful under him."
What it means for Miami
Miami's weakest position of the team right now and the several additions in this class, especially Mack, will be huge in helping solidify the spot.
Mack has sub-11 100-meter speed, patience in coverage, and comfortability playing against the best in the country for his entire life. Just his competition level will help improve this defense.
Stats
In two years as a full-time starter for the Raiders, he had 66 tackles, five interceptions, and 19 pass break ups. Just in 2023, he had three picks, one of which he took back for a score. He was also strong in coverage in back-to-back state championship games.
Pro Comparison - Darius Slay
Mack has solid length, is a technician at the cornerback spot, and can also provide help in run support - allowing him to play in multiple coverages and situations without worry.
Philadelphia Eagles corner Darius Slay has been an All-Pro selection and played past his prime, thanks to that same skill set. Mack may not be a starter right away, but the staff is starting to see what makes him a similar player to Slay and what everyone in South Florida has seen since his youth days.
