Miami grabs a legacy born and raised to end up a Miami Hurricane in St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) defensive back Ryan Mack.

A summer commit along with longtime teammate and friend Joshisa Trader, Mack had an All-State type season as the face of a loaded Aquinas defensive backfield.

"It's kind of always been Miami. People that I'm close to always assumed it was Miami. They've really always been my top school all the way through. There's always been so much love down here. It's like a family over here, really.

"It makes me feel special. The DC, the guy that's gonna be calling the plays and really holding the keys to my future, I'm going to be in his defense. It's good to know that I'm a priority to him and that he wants me to be successful under him."