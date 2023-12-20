The 2024 Class: Edge Marquise Lightfoot signs with Miami
The 2024 defensive line continues to make its case for the best in Miami's history before ever touching Greentree Practice Field together in Coral Gables. Marquise Lightfoot is one of many blue-chip defensive linemen who chose to sign with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday.
The athletic edge from Chicago is looking to learn from one of the best to ever do it in hall of famer Jason Taylor.
"Coach Taylor he's going to get me to where I want to be and need to be, while also he's going to push me where I need to be.
"What caught my attention was the vision that everyone saw," Lightfoot said. "When I came down here on my first or second visit, it just felt like the right fit, and then being coached by these amazing coaches, it just secured it.
What it means for Miami
The defensive line's depth is elite, especially how Miami is stacking talent at the position. The benefit of learning from a legendary defensive line coach is an easy selling point for Miami, which will continue as long as Taylor remains on the staff.
Stats
Lightfoot's senior season was hindered by injury, but his production as a sophomore and junior was evident. In 21 games played, Lightfoot racked up 183 total tackles (83 solo), 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
Pro Comparison - Jermaine Johnson
Lightfoot shares the same explosiveness as a two-year pro from Florida State, Jermaine Johnson. Johnson was a bit heavier than Lightfoot coming out of high school (240 pounds), but the quick first step off the snap is very similar. Both have high motors and continue to work until the final whistle.
Johnson worked his way to become a first-round pick for the New York Jets and already has nine sacks and 77 total tackles. Lightfoot would need to put on some muscle, but can definitely mirror Johnson's career to this point in the future.
