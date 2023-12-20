The 2024 defensive line continues to make its case for the best in Miami's history before ever touching Greentree Practice Field together in Coral Gables. Marquise Lightfoot is one of many blue-chip defensive linemen who chose to sign with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday.

The athletic edge from Chicago is looking to learn from one of the best to ever do it in hall of famer Jason Taylor.

"Coach Taylor he's going to get me to where I want to be and need to be, while also he's going to push me where I need to be.

"What caught my attention was the vision that everyone saw," Lightfoot said. "When I came down here on my first or second visit, it just felt like the right fit, and then being coached by these amazing coaches, it just secured it.