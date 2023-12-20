Miami signed its kicker of the future. Abram Murray was the longest committed player for the 2024 class in July of 2022 and stayed true to his pledge signing Wednesday morning.

According to Kohl's Professional Camps, Murray was ranked the No. 1 2024 kicker, an authority in developing specialists. Murray committed after his second visit to Miami and attended last summer's annual cookout.

"It's been a long time commitment on my end and theirs," Murray said. "They want me as much as I want to go there.

"It all boils down to coaching, and I believe Coach [Marwan] Maalouf will bring me to that next level after college."