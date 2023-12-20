The 2024 Class: Kicker Abram Murray signs with Miami
Miami signed its kicker of the future. Abram Murray was the longest committed player for the 2024 class in July of 2022 and stayed true to his pledge signing Wednesday morning.
According to Kohl's Professional Camps, Murray was ranked the No. 1 2024 kicker, an authority in developing specialists. Murray committed after his second visit to Miami and attended last summer's annual cookout.
"It's been a long time commitment on my end and theirs," Murray said. "They want me as much as I want to go there.
"It all boils down to coaching, and I believe Coach [Marwan] Maalouf will bring me to that next level after college."
What it means for Miami
Current Kicker Andres Borregales will go into his senior year next season, so adding the talented Murray is ideal. The Louisiana also continues a pipeline from the "Bayou."
Stats
According to Kohl's, he won the underclassmen challenge. His leg strength is at the top of the class on field goals and kickoffs. He again showed great poise by besting the field goal competition at the end of camp.
He won the camp-wide kickoff competition at the Underclassman Challenge in January of 2022. The ball jumps off his foot, and he is in great control of his body.
Murray can drive or hang the ball up, as he has charted a 4.3+ second kickoff at camp. He has quick hips and an excellent swing command through contact. In May 2022, he scored 13 of 15 FG points on field goals and averaged 120.3 points on kickoffs!
Pro Comparison - Greg Zuerlein
Murray has a strong leg at a young age averaging 58.6 yards on kickoffs. Once he continues to get stronger, he has the potential to have a leg similar to NFL kicker Zuerlein, known as "Greg the Leg."
Zuerlein is still in the NFL, kicking for the New York Jets, and made a 60-yarder in his rookie year. Murray could be on the same track.
