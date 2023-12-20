The 2024 Class: Quarterback Judd Anderson signs with Miami
The Miami Hurricanes have signed its signal caller for the 2024 class in Judd Anderson, out of Warner Robbins, GA. Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson did an excellent job evaluating Anderson before he exploded as a senior in a modern offense.
Anderson is rated as a three-star prospect, committed to Miami on April 7th of 2023, and has been locked in since. He's been a class ambassador seen on social media recruiting others to join Miami's class.
At 6'7" with excellent mobility, Judd's upside is through the roof and his connection to Miami's staff could not be stronger.
“Miami is just a special place, and the energy is just different there," Anderson said. "Coach Cristobal and that entire staff are just not only amazing people and coaches but they do everything right! Everything about Miami felt like home for me and my family, and it’s such an amazing place!”
What it means for Miami
With Miami Losing Tyler Van Dyke to the transfer portal and the Canes expected to lure in a legitimate transfer QB, Anderson will not be forced to play right away.
His impressive frame and strong arm will give Coach Dawson plenty of clay to mold. Anderson is an accomplished basketball player who brings more athleticism than given credit.
When developed, Miami can expect an accurate quarterback who can distribute the football to the weapons around him while providing a running threat.
Stats
As a senior, Anderson exploded in his first season in a spread offense. The senior passed for over three thousand yards while accounting for over 30 touchdowns.
Despite having to make a mid-season transfer, Judd lit up the scoreboard without an entire offseason with Warner Robbins.
Pro Comparison - Joe Flacco
The 16 year veteran is still going strong in the NFL, however taking a look back to his earlier days as a Baltimore Raven is where you will find the similarities between their respective games.
Flacco like Anderson is a taller QB at 6'6 with the ability to move around the pocket with a rocket arm. The upside of Judd if reached at Miami could very much mirror the former Superbowl MVP.
Flacco has passed for a staggering 43,259 yards and 239 touchdowns.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook