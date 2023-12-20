The Miami Hurricanes have signed its signal caller for the 2024 class in Judd Anderson, out of Warner Robbins, GA. Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson did an excellent job evaluating Anderson before he exploded as a senior in a modern offense.

Anderson is rated as a three-star prospect, committed to Miami on April 7th of 2023, and has been locked in since. He's been a class ambassador seen on social media recruiting others to join Miami's class.

At 6'7" with excellent mobility, Judd's upside is through the roof and his connection to Miami's staff could not be stronger.

“Miami is just a special place, and the energy is just different there," Anderson said. "Coach Cristobal and that entire staff are just not only amazing people and coaches but they do everything right! Everything about Miami felt like home for me and my family, and it’s such an amazing place!”