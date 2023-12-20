The Miami Hurricanes have officially signed a local explosive playmaker in Running Back Chris Wheatley-Humphrey. The South Broward star has made a name for himself for his blazing speed, earning the nickname "Hellcat," and is considered one of the fastest players in South Florida.

Wheatley-Humphrey is ranked as a three-star athlete expected to play running back at Miami. Hellcat is also a "Purple Machine" alumni who played for the Miami Gardens Ravens, including Chance Robinson, Joshisa Trader, and others.

Do not let his rankings fool you. He carries a chip on his shoulders and brings the type of competitive nature and talent to compete at the highest level.

"I already know I'm better than most of these four-stars, better than these five-stars," Wheatley-Humphrey said.

He will have a chance to prove that Mario Cristobal and the company have stocked the room with blue-chip talent.