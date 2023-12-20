The 2024 Class: Running Back Chris Wheatley-Humphrey signs with Miami
The Miami Hurricanes have officially signed a local explosive playmaker in Running Back Chris Wheatley-Humphrey. The South Broward star has made a name for himself for his blazing speed, earning the nickname "Hellcat," and is considered one of the fastest players in South Florida.
Wheatley-Humphrey is ranked as a three-star athlete expected to play running back at Miami. Hellcat is also a "Purple Machine" alumni who played for the Miami Gardens Ravens, including Chance Robinson, Joshisa Trader, and others.
Do not let his rankings fool you. He carries a chip on his shoulders and brings the type of competitive nature and talent to compete at the highest level.
"I already know I'm better than most of these four-stars, better than these five-stars," Wheatley-Humphrey said.
He will have a chance to prove that Mario Cristobal and the company have stocked the room with blue-chip talent.
What it means for Miami
As Miami continues into year two under Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, Wheatley-Humphrey's home run speed and versatility could add an explosive element to the room.
At 6'1" and 175 pounds, he provides great size; and a thick lower build that helps him break through tackles and accelerate through arm tackles for house calls. He possesses excellent vision with the ball in his hands. Canes fans will need to hold their breath when he touches the football.
He also plays the other side of the ball, displaying great athleticism and potential for the cornerback position. With his long frame at 6'1" and top-tier recovery speed, it becomes a great problem to have for the Miami Hurricanes to have a player who can contribute in multiple ways.
Stats
Hellcat lit up the stat sheet while at South Broward. As a senior, he recorded 159 carries for 2076 yards and 16 touchdowns. That's an explosive average of 13.1 yards per carry.
He provides instant juice to Miami's spread offense and is a threat defenses must account for, as he can score at any moment.
Pro Comparison - Raheem Mostert
The Purdue track star originally was a wide receiver recruit before transitioning to running back; like Wheatley-Humphrey, he possesses elite speed that can consistently blow past players.
Mostert has been a home run signing for the Miami Dolphins in almost two seasons; he has rushed for 1,857 yards and counting while scoring 25 total touchdowns. He currently leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns.
