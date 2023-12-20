The piece that kicked off Miami's rise to a top-five class, five-star safety Zaquan Patterson, has officially signed to Miami.

Patterson is the second-highest-ranked safety in the nation and a top 20 overall player. He has remained solid since an early season commitment over Florida State, Auburn, and others.

"Talking to Kam [Kinchens], him being a guy from South Florida, explaining what they did for him as a player. He's an All-American. Seeing him coming from the same area I'm from, see him go to Miami and make plays, it's just phenomenal.

"[Mario] Cristobal, the way he's building up the program Coach [Jahmil] Addae they're doing a great job. D-Train [Dennis Smith] is doing a good job. To me, it's not only football. That's family right there."