The 2024 Class: Safety Zaquan Patterson signs with Miami
The piece that kicked off Miami's rise to a top-five class, five-star safety Zaquan Patterson, has officially signed to Miami.
Patterson is the second-highest-ranked safety in the nation and a top 20 overall player. He has remained solid since an early season commitment over Florida State, Auburn, and others.
"Talking to Kam [Kinchens], him being a guy from South Florida, explaining what they did for him as a player. He's an All-American. Seeing him coming from the same area I'm from, see him go to Miami and make plays, it's just phenomenal.
"[Mario] Cristobal, the way he's building up the program Coach [Jahmil] Addae they're doing a great job. D-Train [Dennis Smith] is doing a good job. To me, it's not only football. That's family right there."
What it means for Miami
This is huge addition in so many ways. Grabbing arguably the best defensive prospect in South Florida, at a position of need, from a pipeline school to the culture fit - plus his pedigree of winning. Patterson has early playtime potential at Miami, especially with the exits of Kinchens and James Williams to the NFL Draft.
Stats
In three years at Chaminade-Madonna, Patterson has 194 total career tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, nine interceptions - six of which came this season - and double-digit blocked kicks.
Pro Comparison - Jamal Adams
Patterson, a versatile third-level defender, fits the aggressive mold of Seahawks star Jamal Adams. The ability to rush the passer, play a physical brand of football, and just overall make game-changing plays as more of a strong safety-type player intertwines the two.
Adams is a former All-Pro, who, when healthy, is among the NFL's best defensive players. As a five-star, Patterson projects out much of the same.
