Miami did well on the first day of the early signing period, signing every commit and flipping two prospects from its rivals. The Hurricanes now sit fourth in the Rivals recruiting rankings with the potential to rise higher. There were plenty of highlights from an outstanding signing day for the Hurricanes and some lowlights.



Advertisement

Best Player

Miami flipped five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott from Ohio State three weeks ago, and he is the lone top-ten prospect in the Rivals rankings. Scott is an absolute game-wrecker who can stop the run and rush the passer. He will likely be in the rotation early and could very likely develop into a first-round pick when he leaves Miami.

Biggest Flip

Flipping Armondo Blount from Florida State flipped positioning in the rankings between the two schools. Pairing Blount with Scott has the potential to be the best combination on the defensive line in the country in the future. Blount is only sixteen years old, so it may take a year for him to excel on the college level, but once he hits his peak, there very well be no one else adjacent to him in college football.

Biggest Loss

Undoubtedly, the most significant loss from the class going into signing day was four-star running back Kevin Riley. The uber-talented back committed to the Canes in June of 2023, but the hometown love from Alabama was enough to pry Riley from Miami. The Hurricanes perhaps saw the writing on the wall and put all their chips in trying to flip Jordan Lyle from Ohio State. Lyle is widely considered the best running back in South Florida.

Biggest Disappointment

There was plenty of momentum for Miami to flip the number one player in the country going into signing day. Jeremiah Smith decided to stick with the Buckeyes despite a strong push from the Hurricanes. Although it seemed like a long shot for some, seeing the local talent put on the Ohio State hat was still disappointing. Smith has two teammates staying home - five-star Zaquan Patterson and four-star Joshisa Trader. It is unfortunate not to see a third Chaminade-Madonna Lion choose to go to Miami.

Best Position Group

The defensive line is by far the best position group overall, but this defensive end position group is superb. Along with five-star Blount, the additions of Cole McConathy, Booker Pickett, Elias Rudolph, and Marquise Lightfoot are unbelievable. What jumps out to me about this group is the production from Blount, Pickett, and McConathy. According to MaxPreps, the trio combines for 51.5 sacks, with Blount with 11, McConathy with 24.5, and Pickett with 16. Lightfoot and Rudolph were hampered by injuries this season, but their explosiveness can be compared with any edge in the 2024 class.

Best Recruiter

Jason Taylor, Defensive Line Coach, Miami

Based on the above, it's easy to determine the best recruiters for this cycle. Jason Taylor has done an impeccable job of acquiring talent. His resume speaks for himself as an NFL Hall of Famer, but his connection to local powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, serving as a defensive coordinator before joining Miami, assisted in bringing in Chance Robinson, Ryan Mack, OJ Frederique, and Lyle.

Most Underrated