Miami received a huge signature from Elija Lofton Wednesday despite a late push from Texas. The four-star tight-end is a versatile threat who has inflicted damage at numerous positions.

The blue-chip prospect has the playmaking ability to unlock the production for the room in this offense. He is versatile enough to take handoffs, line up at H-Back, in the slot, or even out wide.

The Canes have been successful with Bishop Gorman tight-ends as former cane Brevin Jordan hailed from the same school in Las Vegas. Jordan seemed to have helped the Canes on the trail by speaking highly of Miami.

"Brevin talked to me and told me he liked his experience at Miami and how they used him."