The 2024 Class: Tight End Elija Lofton signs with Miami
Miami received a huge signature from Elija Lofton Wednesday despite a late push from Texas. The four-star tight-end is a versatile threat who has inflicted damage at numerous positions.
The blue-chip prospect has the playmaking ability to unlock the production for the room in this offense. He is versatile enough to take handoffs, line up at H-Back, in the slot, or even out wide.
The Canes have been successful with Bishop Gorman tight-ends as former cane Brevin Jordan hailed from the same school in Las Vegas. Jordan seemed to have helped the Canes on the trail by speaking highly of Miami.
"Brevin talked to me and told me he liked his experience at Miami and how they used him."
What it means for Miami
Miami struggled to utilize the tight end position in the passing game in 2023, and inserting Lofton should immediately give the Canes more juice at the position. He is a perfect fit as an H-Back to tear defenses apart in the flats or by lining up in the slot where he can take advantage of Safeties or linebackers. His athleticism is off the charts and will give offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson more firepower.
Stats
Lofton filled out the stat sheet in multiple ways during his time at Bishop Gorman; as a senior, he recorded 29 catches for 594 yards and ten touchdowns. That's an explosive average of 20 yards per catch, while he also showcased his threat as a runner when he dominated local powerhouse Miami Central by scoring three rushing touchdowns.
In high school, he recorded 1,893 receiving yards and 30 receiving touchdowns while also rushing for 16 scores.
Pro Comparison - Brevin Jordan
The versatile former Cane was a matchup nightmare for defenses and provided much of the same ability as Lofton out of high school. While it is safe to say Lofton is a more explosive athlete, their game and how they can be used as chess pieces for an offense are very similar.
Jordan recorded 105 catches for 1358 yards and 13 touchdowns at Miami despite missing extended periods. He currently plays for the Houston Texans, where he has already registered four touchdowns.
