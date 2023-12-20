Miami continues to work and flip the talent at wide receiver, and a massive piece to that puzzle is Colquitt County (GA) product Ny Carr, who signed on Wednesday morning. Carr is a top-ten wide receiver bordering on being a five-star going into the All-American game evaluations. A longtime Georgia commit, the Peach State native became essentially a flip for Miami after a couple of weeks on the open market.

What it means for Miami

Before head coach Mario Cristobal arrived at Miami there has long been an issue grabbing top end wide receiver talent. Over the last two classes, that has changed in a major way. Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George are both not likely to be at Miami beyond 2024, leaving major holes at the position. Carr at six-foot with elite speed, provides a strong option to replace either player as soon as his sophomore year.

Stats

Carr has been statistically the most excellent receiver in school history at Colquitt County. He has produced over 3,100 yards in three seasons on 169 receptions and has scored a school-record 44 receiving touchdowns. He has also been a multiple-time All-State selection.

Pro Comparison - Jameson Williams