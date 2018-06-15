CaneSport.com

The Battle is On: Elite safety among slew of visitors this weekend
Miami has significantly picked up the pace of its recruitment of St. Thomas Aquinas safety Jordan Battle and that is evident by how much time Battle is spending on campus these days.
He was in Coral Gables last weekend for the Mark Richt summer camp. He will return this weekend for an official visit as Miami tries to get a leg up on Ohio State, which will get a visit from Battle June 21 and is believed to be the top competitor to land his commitment.
Former St. Thomas Aquinas stars Nick Bosa and Damon Arnette both kept the St. Thomas - Ohio State pipeline going in recent years, though another former Aquinas player, receiver Trevon Grimes, recently transfered to Florida after originally going to Ohio State.
Miami, of course, has been building an Aquinas pipeline of its own with WR Mike Harley, TE Michael Irvin II, and 2019 linebacker commits Anthony Solomon and Avery Huff and defensive end commit Jason Munoz.
After the Ohio State visit, Miami will get another shot at Battle when he visits again for Paradise Camp July 27-28.
Battle continues to say a decision is not imminent, that it likely won't come until some time in the fall. But that is always subject to change.
Florida also is attempting to become a factor. Battle visited Gainesville a month ago with several teammates from the South Florida Express 7-on-7 team. He also hopes to visit Clemson, Alabama and possibly other schools this summer.
Meanwhile, the Mark Richt camp series continues Friday with a camp for rising 9th and 10th graders. Saturday the 11th and 12th graders will be on campus in the final camp before Paradise.
Several Miami commits and top targets are expected for that including defensive ends Khris Bogle, Jahfari Harvey and Lloyd Summerall. Battle's St. Thomas teammate, DT Braylon Ingraham, is also expected to be on campus. There is also speculation that this could be the weekend that recent Michigan decommit Te'Cory Couch decides to announce he will attend Miami. Couch told CaneSport last week that he might take his time before he firms up a commit, but the rumor mill is buzzing that may change as soon as this weekend.