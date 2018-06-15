CaneSport.com

Miami has significantly picked up the pace of its recruitment of St. Thomas Aquinas safety Jordan Battle and that is evident by how much time Battle is spending on campus these days.

He was in Coral Gables last weekend for the Mark Richt summer camp. He will return this weekend for an official visit as Miami tries to get a leg up on Ohio State, which will get a visit from Battle June 21 and is believed to be the top competitor to land his commitment.

Former St. Thomas Aquinas stars Nick Bosa and Damon Arnette both kept the St. Thomas - Ohio State pipeline going in recent years, though another former Aquinas player, receiver Trevon Grimes, recently transfered to Florida after originally going to Ohio State.

Miami, of course, has been building an Aquinas pipeline of its own with WR Mike Harley, TE Michael Irvin II, and 2019 linebacker commits Anthony Solomon and Avery Huff and defensive end commit Jason Munoz.

After the Ohio State visit, Miami will get another shot at Battle when he visits again for Paradise Camp July 27-28.

Battle continues to say a decision is not imminent, that it likely won't come until some time in the fall. But that is always subject to change.

Florida also is attempting to become a factor. Battle visited Gainesville a month ago with several teammates from the South Florida Express 7-on-7 team. He also hopes to visit Clemson, Alabama and possibly other schools this summer.