The Battle of Miami 7on7 Invitational Recap: Updates On Miami Targets

Miami native and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell held a twelve-team seven-on-seven tournament Saturday in Dade County. Several Miami targets from local high schools (Dade Christian, Miami Central, Miami Northwestern, Norland, Stranahan, and more) were on display. Miami Central took the title, finishing off a surprising Stranahan team led by five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams. Several of South Florida's biggest stars stood out in the single-elimination tournament:

Williams put on a show before a hamstring pull ended his day. He had multiple one-handed grabs that showcased why he is an elite prospect and a must-get for several top programs. His speed is eye-popping for a player of his size. Williams has added noticeable mass to his 6'4" frame while still possessing a different level of athletic ability. Defenses constantly bracketed Williams and the only thing that slowed him down on Saturday was a minor injury. He is taking his time with his recruitment and could take his decision down to early signing day in December. Williams is high on Miami, and Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis feels he fits into his new offense with his skill set.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdHJhbmFoYW4gMjAyMyBXUiBIeWtlZW0gV2lsbGlhbXMgaGFzIGJl ZW4gZG9taW5hbnQgaGVyZSBpbiBNaWFtaSB0b2RheS4gSGFkIHR3byBvbmUg aGFuZGVkIFREcyBpbiB0aGUgcHJldmlvdXMgZ2FtZS4gVGhlIE1pYW1pIHRh cmdldCBpcyBhcyBoaWdoIGNlaWxpbmcgYXMgaXQgZ2V0cy4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0dhYnNTdklRR1UiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HYWJz U3ZJUUdVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZyYW5rIFR1Y2tlciAoQFRoZUNyaWJT b3V0aEZMQSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVDcmli U291dGhGTEEvc3RhdHVzLzE1NDU4NTYyNzgzMjQ0NjE1NzE/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Senior receiver Cataurus Hicks was the best player in the tournament, scoring multiple touchdowns in every game as the primary target for Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins. His offer sheet hit double digits this off-season but he might still be one of the more underrated prospects in the area. He showcased 4.4 caliber speed the entire day and caught nearly every pass thrown his way.

William Fowles is becoming a Miami fan favorite and he showed why in his only game of the tournament. Fowles dominates 50/50 jump ball situations and his best catch of the day was highlight-reel worthy. Despite being the focus of Carol City coverage from the first snap to the last, he was easily the best player on either side of the field, scoring multiple times. Fowles remains a strong contender to be the third wide receiver in the Miami 2023 class.

LaWayne McCoy is the newest addition for the Miami Central Rockets, and despite being just a couple days into his time with the team, he showed moments of excellence. His ability to get vertical and cradle over-the-shoulder throws is uncommon for a player just finishing his sophomore year. He was one of the most productive players in Florida's 2A classification, but McCoy seems ready to fill in nicely into the Central receiving core with the move of Joshisa Trader to Chaminade.

Jamari Howard is a prospect destined to rise in the rankings. His 6'3" frame coupled with 10.41 100-meter speed at cornerback, eliminated one-half of the field. Howard is at a rising Westland Hialeah program that won multiple games in a tough field of teams. Howard is a high-ceiling defensive back that holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Miami. Speaking to Howard, Alabama, Oklahoma and Duke have been in contact with him the most so far in his early recruitment. Expect Miami to turn up the heat on his recruitment as the 2024 class inches closer.

Yet to really get the attention he deserves, slot wide receiver Isaiah Scott scored twice for Norland in their lone game. Scott is physically impressive despite being just 5'9." His body resembles 5-star wideout Zachariah Branch in regard to his build and college-ready mass, weighing a strong 175 lbs going into what should be a statement junior year. Ole Miss has been the main school recruiting Scott so far.