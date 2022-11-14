Connections between quarterbacks and receivers are so important across football and so this week we take a look at which five recruiting classes have the best one for 2023. We start with the ACC. ACC: Conference recruiting rankings | Predictions for 2023 class



1. CLEMSON: Christopher Vizzina and Ronan Hanafin

Vizzina is not surrounded by talented players at Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian and has to do a whole lot for his offense, including running the ball 129 times for 11 touchdowns. But he’s going to have a nice selection of pass-catchers when he gets to Clemson. The Tigers have not absolutely loaded up on playmakers in this recruiting class but they do have two very talented tight ends committed and then Hanafin, who’s rated as a four-star athlete but expected to play receiver in college. He is also a star safety at Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols. Vizzina is not flashy but is efficient and reminds us of Sam Darnold at the same stage. Hanafin is just a baller who will find his way on the field one way or another. Their connection over the next few years could be really special.

*****

2. MIAMI: Emory Williams and Nathaniel Joseph

Miami got bad news this past week when four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada flipped to Florida but that gives Williams an even bigger opportunity down the road to star with the Hurricanes. The three-star quarterback, who threw for 2,052 yards and 21 touchdowns in his senior season, will team up well with Joseph, a speedster from Miami (Fla.) Edison. He had been committed to Clemson but flipped to Miami in June. The Hurricanes have three tight ends committed in this class and Joseph is the lone receiver right now, as Miami works on trying to flip other local standouts such as five-star Brandon Inniss among others.

*****

3. LOUISVILLE: Pierce Clarkson and Deandre Moore

One of the most special connections in the ACC moving forward could be Clarkson and Moore, teammates at powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. Clarkson is the ringleader of Louisville’s recruiting class as he’s convinced a handful of top California prospects, including many teammates, to join him with the Cardinals. UCLA is pushing for him to flip but he remains committed. Moore, who is coming off fresh visits to Georgia and Texas, is one of the better receivers nationally and is being pursued heavily to flip. But the Cardinals have kept his commitment and he could be a game-changer, especially already being comfortable with Clarkson at QB.

*****

4. NORTH CAROLINA: Tad Hudson and Christian Hamilton

If we know one thing about North Carolina’s offense it’s that the Tar Heels are going to be incredibly productive, put the ball in the air and points on the scoreboard. That’s where Hudson and Hamilton come in as a special in-state pair that could post big numbers during their time in Chapel Hill. The three-star quarterback has spread the ball around a lot at Cornelius (N.C.) Hough this season with more than 2,000 yards passing and 20 touchdowns. Top 2024 receiver Jalen Harris has stolen the show at Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge but Hamilton has put up impressive numbers. His athletic ability and hands have proven he’s one of the best receivers headed to the ACC.

*****

5. NC STATE: Lex Thomas and Kevin Concepcion