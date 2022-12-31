Miami had its fair share of great moments in 2022. As the year comes to a close, let’s look back at the best moments from the University of Miami athletics.

Miami vaults up recruiting rankings with Cristobal’s arrival

Mario Cristobal’s mantra is that “The U” is not back, “The U” is back to work, and back to work Miami went immediately. Miami was ranked near the 40s in the Rivals recruiting rankings and was on track for its worst class in school history. Cristobal changed that very quickly. Miami was able to flip four-star tight end Jaleel Skinner from Alabama and four-star running back Tre’Vonte Citizen from LSU. Cristobal was also able to land four-star pass rushers Cyrus Moss and Nyjalik Kelly. Miami additionally signed blue-chip prospects Ahmad Moten, Anez Cooper, and Matthew McCoy in the last month of the recruiting process. It was a significant win for the Hurricanes and immediately the Cristobal era was felt. Miami rose to the 15th-ranked class in the nation.

Destiny Harden’s Epic Day and Women’s Basketball Advances To Round of 32

Destiny Harden the forward from Chicago has never had five minutes on the court as she did against Louisville during this year’s ACC Tournament. With the Hurricanes facing a 15-point deficit with a little more than four minutes left of a quarterfinal game against then No. 4 Louisville on March 4, Harden scored 15 straight points – including a game-winning buzzer-beater – that lifted Miami to a 61-59 win over the Cardinals. Harden finished with 27 points that night, tying a career-high and the Hurricanes went on to advance to the ACC Tournament Championship Game for the first time in program history. Their performance at the tournament helped them secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, where they opened play with a 78-66 first-round win over South Florida before falling to eventual national champion South Carolina in the second round. It was a historic postseason run for the Hurricanes – one that was undoubtedly keyed by a big performance from one of their biggest leaders. “That performance by Destiny Harden is one for the ages. It’s one for the ages,” Hurricanes coach Katie Meier said after the Louisville win. Said Harden, “Sharing those moments with my teammates meant the world to me…Even though we won games, it was more so being able to have those moments with the coaches and players at the same time.” After a history-making run through the ACC Tournament, Miami’s women’s basketball team advanced to the NCAA Tournament and opened play there with a 78-66 win over South Florida.

Five Hurricanes scored in double figures and 10 Hurricanes scored at least once in what was a team-effort win over the Bulls. The win was also memorable for head coach Katie Meier, who notched the 400th victory of her career that day in South Carolina. “I want to give a ton of credit to South Florida because they are very had to score against and I always have so much respect for them,” Meier said after the win. “I had my two steady eddies that keep me sane [in Karla Erjavec and Kelsey Marshall], but it was the other players, too. I think we had 29 points off the bench and that is the game.”

Men’s Basketball Make Historic Elite Eight Run

The Hurricanes were considered a bubble team for most of the season, a team on the fringe of making the NCAA tournament. The Hurricanes were eventually selected to make the tournament as a 10 seed. Miami knocked off seventh-seeded USC, second-seeded Auburn, and 11th-seeded Iowa State to advance to the first Elite Eight in program history. The ACC had a down year and Miami finished several games off Duke's ACC-winning pace, so the Hurricanes dropping to a 10 seed for the tourney wasn't a huge surprise. Jim Larranaga's bunch was an experienced group, that caused nightmare matchups in the tournament. Iowa State learned firsthand in falling 70-56 to Miami, punching the Canes ticket to its first-ever elite eight. Isaiah Wong was one of the stars for Miami last postseason but in a game in which he scored seven points, senior Kam McGusty stepped up with 27 points and Jordan Miller added 16.

Miami among 16 teams to host a regional

For the first time since 2016 Miami Baseball hosted a regional at Mark Light Stadium. Miami finished its regular season with a 39-18 overall record (20-10 in ACC). It was the first time Miami hosted a regional since 2016.

Kamren Kinchens Has Historic Day

Safety Kam Kinchens put together a performance for the ages in Miami’s 35-14 win over Georgia Tech. Kinchens, a sophomore, tied a Miami school record with his three interceptions against the Yellow Jackets, one of which he returned for a 99-yard touchdown. Kinchens became the 12th Hurricane to snag three picks in a single game and the first to do it since Kenny Phillips, one of his mentors, did the same in 2006. Kinchens also notched a team-high eight tackles in the win.

After the game, Kinchens – who at season’s end was named a first-team All-American by multiple media outlets, including the Associated Press – could only smile when asked if he ever envisioned tying a school record also shared by Miami legend Sean Taylor. “I’m not going to lie to you, I probably did,” Kinchens said. “That’s the goal. You chase the greats. That’s the goal going into every game, chase the greats.”

Miami Finishes 2022 with Top Five Class