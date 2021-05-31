The buzz for 4-star DE Beau Atkinson is growing & visits are coming

Defensive end Beau Atkinson was an early four-star prospect and teams are finally starting to realize the potential that's been there for a while. The Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook star has been very good at a number of events this spring, including the Atlanta Rivals Camp, and will be taking his talent on tour in June.

Unofficial visits to Miami (June 1st), North Carolina (June 4th), Clemson (June 9th), South Carolina (June 15th), and Georgia (June 16th) along with official visits to Michigan (June 11th), Virginia (June 18th), and Cal (June 25th) are locked in for next month but there are just three teams in slightly better position than the rest of the pack heading into a busy month on the trail.