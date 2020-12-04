The case for D'Eriq King's Heisman candidacy and NFL Draft status
CaneSport Inside The Lines Host and Ourlads Football Network Host Greg DePalma takes a look at why Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King should be a Heisman Trophy candidate and why the NFL team that tak...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news