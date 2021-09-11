The Cat That Stole The Show At Hard Rock Stadium

Well this isn't something you see every day.

Somehow, some way, a cat found itself in the precarious position of dangling from the upper deck in the first half of the Miami Hurricanes game on Saturday night.

First it held on with two paws.

Then one.

Then it couldn't hang on any longer and fell some 30 feet to the lower deck.

But all wasn't lost.

Cane fans apparently were perfectly ready for a cat falling from above.

They laid out a flag under the cat and caught it.

Then, naturally, some nearby students held him up like Simba from The Lion King. Call him The Cat King Of Hard Rock.

No, you don't see that every day. You never know what you might see at the stadium, apparently.