The College Football Playoff Expands to 12, What it Means for Miami
The College Football Playoff Board of Managers met today to discuss and vote on a potential expansion of the four-team format that has been in place since 2014. Proponents of growing college football's end-of-year tournament got their wish as the playoff will now inflate to 12 teams.
The current model has a contract in place till 2026 but according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, there is still a chance that the new model could be implemented earlier. The vote was unanimous among the eleven managers.
How the seeding and choosing of teams is yet to be determined, especially with the amount of conference movement that has occurred over the last year. The rise in potential super conferences and the expansion to 12 playoff teams has some worried about the lack of importance of regular season play.
For Miami, this is nothing but good news. The Canes debuted at 16th in the AP Poll, meaning without a game even played, Mario Cristobal would have had his team in the conversation for a CFP spot. If at-large teams are chosen for the final six spots, Miami would be in a strong position to earn one of the 12 coveted spots for a chance at a national championship, even if they did not win the ACC.
There have been multiple seasons in the last 15 years, despite subpar end of year record, where Miami would have a shot at the Playoff. The 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2020 seasons were all years that the Canes would have been in the race. All four seasons ended in top 25 rankings. Miami has been a top 12 team seven times since 2009 as well.
The expectation for this new all-star caliber coaching staff was to have a playoff appearance within five years even in the four-team format. Now the stakes are even higher for Miami with an easier path to championship contention.