The College Football Playoff Board of Managers met today to discuss and vote on a potential expansion of the four-team format that has been in place since 2014. Proponents of growing college football's end-of-year tournament got their wish as the playoff will now inflate to 12 teams.

The current model has a contract in place till 2026 but according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, there is still a chance that the new model could be implemented earlier. The vote was unanimous among the eleven managers.

How the seeding and choosing of teams is yet to be determined, especially with the amount of conference movement that has occurred over the last year. The rise in potential super conferences and the expansion to 12 playoff teams has some worried about the lack of importance of regular season play.