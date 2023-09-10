The Five Most Valuable Players in Miami's win over Texas A&M
Miami made a statement on Saturday. The Hurricanes defeated 23rd-ranked Texas A&M 48-33 at Hard Rock Stadium for its first win against an SEC team at home since 2013 (defeated Florida 21-16).
It was the first time Miami scored 48 points against a power five opponent since a 48-0 victory over Duke in 2020. It was the first time since 2002 that Miami scored over 40 points on an SEC opponent (defeated Florida 41-16), and it was the most against an SEC opponent since 1981 (defeated Vanderbilt 48-16).
Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke
It was certainly unprecedented territory for Miami in recent memory and two Hurricanes had career days. Tyler Van Dyke threw for five touchdowns and was the first player in Miami history to throw for five touchdowns against an AP Top 25 team.
Van Dyke credited offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson for calling a great game:
"I think Coach Dawson called a great game today. Took shots when we needed to. Knew when to take shots. Knew when to throw the ball. So overall, great game by him calling plays. Just got to keep it going."
Perhaps Van Dyke's most impressive drive was just before halftime. The Hurricanes marched down the field in 57 seconds from their own 25-five-yard line to score on an eleven-yard pass to Jacolby George. Van Dyke threw two key passes on the drive; the first to Colbie Young for 32 yards and another to Xavier Restrepo for 19 yards.
"We practice that scenario all the time in practice; two-minute drill. Just get the ball out of your hands, don't take a sack, make plays."
Miami fell into an early 17-7 hole due to a blocked punt and a muffed punt; both led to Aggie touchdowns. Van Dyke talked about how the team reacted to the adversity:
"I think last year, I think we would have quit, honestly," Van Dyke said. "We are a totally different team. The leaders stepped up. Players stepped up. We held each other accountable the entire offseason. Told each other we can't give up on big games like this. We just fought the entire time. Even when the muff punt, blocked punt, when we were down ten nothing early. The way we fought through the adversity, that's something we really wanted to work on this year and that was a perfect moment for that to happen and we fought through."
Van Dyke finished 21-30 (70 completion percentage) for 374 yards and five scores.
"I feel accuracy-wise I'm the best I've ever been. Seeing the defense, I'm the best I've ever been. I'm seeing it really well right now."
Wide Receiver Jacolby George
Wide receiver Jacolby George scored three of Van Dyke's touchdown passes on Saturday, but his day was a rollercoaster of emotions. George muffed the punt in the game and had a sure touchdown pass fall through his hands. He did secure the game clincher, however, when he eluded a defender en route to a 64-yard touchdown.
"It brought me down," George said of the muffed punt. "And my teammate brought me up, and I did what I did."
In the score before the half, Van Dyke scrambled to his right and found George in the back of the end zone.
"Tyler did great tonight...He can trust us, and we'll have his back."
George ended the day with five receptions for 94 yards (18.8 yards per catch), with 70 yards coming after the catch.
Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo
Xavier Restrepo had a career day in the orange and green, racking 126 receiving yards on six receptions, the most in his career. X had 88 yards of YAC earning every yard with his strength and elusiveness. He was one of four Miami receivers to register 50-plus yards in the game.
"It's the type of everybody-eats kind of room right now," Restrepo said. "We're so unselfish, and that's a big part of being successful is being super unselfish."
Aside from his impressive receiving totals, Restrepo made some key blocks, including one that sprung Brashard Smith for the 98-yard kickoff return.
"Culture is at an all-time high. We're just playing really well and really together."
Safety James Williams
Safety James Williams was an absolute monster in this game. He led the team in total tackles with nine and had a punishing pass break that was nearly flagged for targeting. He was a true enforcer and also directed his teammates in positioning on multiple occasions. He credited Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry in the post-game press conference.
"Guidry, he's the one, he showed us the way." Williams said. "You see a lot of pressure on the quarterback so there's not much you can do."
Miami had four QB pressures and five tackles for loss as a team.
Cornerback Jaden Davis made his presence felt in the game. He led the team with six solo tackles and had eight total tackles. He also added two tackles for loss, one QB pressure, one pass breakup, and a crushing forced fumble that Miami safety Kamren Kinchens recovered.
"It kind of happened fast," Davis said of the forced fumble. "I seen the running back through the creases of the offensive tackle and tight end that motioned, so I knew that it was 3rd and one that I had to make a play. You can't just sit back on your heels and wait. Especially me not being a bigger guy, I can't let a big back get up on me, so I got to go be the aggressor. With that being said, I just shot the gap and made a play."
Davis, is a native of South Florida and transferred from Oklahoma to join the Hurricanes in the summer. He was impressed by the willingness of the team to improve on last year's 5-7 season, which confirmed for him of his choice to return home.
"What surprised me is that Kam actually called a player's meeting, and I've been places where you've called a player's meeting, and some guys show up, and some guys don't. Some guys struggle in, you know. He called a players meeting, everybody was in the locker room 15 minutes before. Everybody was there on time, and that was one of my first days here...This was before the summer. Before we put in that grind. Once I seen that, I knew that these guys were ready to work, and I came to the right place."
