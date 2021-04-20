CaneSport - The Friedman Awards: Rivals Camp Series Miami

DORAL, Fla. — High school football recruits from Florida and a few other states around the Southeast made their way to the Miami area last weekend for the second Rivals Camp Series stop of 2021.

Four players punched their tickets to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge this summer in Atlanta and 10 more earned invitations to compete in the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge.

Here’s a recap of some of the top performers of the event in award-show fashion: