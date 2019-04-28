The inside story on why Gerald Willis dropped out of the draft
On the surface, there didn't seem to be an explanation.That was the message Sunday morning from Gerald Willis Sr. to CaneSport on the topic of Gerald Jr.’s seemingly inexplicable fall from a potent...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news