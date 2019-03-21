The inside story: How Tate Martell became eligible
When QB Tate Martell initially decided to transfer, the chances of his earning immediate eligibility depended on who you asked.It could have gone either way.Martell wasn’t a graduate transfer, whic...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news