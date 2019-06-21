The inside story: New commit didn't plan to pledge, but "just felt it"
Miami Columbus High School DL Elijah Roberts had no plans to re-commit to Miami when he left his home this afternoon.The standout who decommitted from UM last October figured he’d check out Friday’...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news