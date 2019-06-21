News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-21 21:54:22 -0500') }} football

The inside story: New commit didn't plan to pledge, but "just felt it"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Miami Columbus High School DL Elijah Roberts had no plans to re-commit to Miami when he left his home this afternoon.The standout who decommitted from UM last October figured he’d check out Friday’...

