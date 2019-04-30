News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-30 03:22:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The inside story on Van Dyke’s commitment

Gg2pmezogw4zewimejw4
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Suffield (Conn.) Academy Tyler Van Dyke wanted to make a decision by early May.But he just wasn’t sure.So he scheduled a secret visit to Miami last Thursday. He didn’t tell any other coaches. He di...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}