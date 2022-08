The Latest From Day Nine Of Miami Fall Camp

We are now less than three weeks away from Miami's season opener against Bethune at Hard Rock Stadium. The position battles continue to heat up, especially at wide receiver, linebacker, cornerback, and offensive and defensive line.

The intensity is up at Greentree Practice Field as Coach Joe Salava'e set the tone with a speech and Strength Coach Aaron Feld was adamant about attention to detail.

Colbie Young and Frank Ladson were drilled heavily today by Coach Josh Gattis in wide receiver drills. Michael Redding not flashing at all in practice.

Don Chaney Jr. continues to catch the ball well out of the backfield.