News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-30 19:57:30 -0600') }} football Edit

The latest on Rivals100 DE Demon Clowney

Demon Clowney
Demon Clowney (Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Rivals100 defensive end Demon Clowney is taking advantage of the freedom to look at new schools for his college career. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy standout had been committed to LSU for months but is now looking at his options before signing in February.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

The weekend before the Early Signing Period, Clowney took an unofficial visit to UCF. A few weeks prior to that he was also spotted at Maryland. In January he is expected to take a couple visits. As of now, Virginia, Ole Miss, and Miami have the best opportunity to get Clowney on campus but no visits are locked in just yet.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH VIRGINIA FANS AT CAVSCORNER.COM

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OLE MISS FANS AT REBELGROVE.COM

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESPORT.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}