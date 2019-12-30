Rivals100 defensive end Demon Clowney is taking advantage of the freedom to look at new schools for his college career. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy standout had been committed to LSU for months but is now looking at his options before signing in February.

The weekend before the Early Signing Period, Clowney took an unofficial visit to UCF. A few weeks prior to that he was also spotted at Maryland. In January he is expected to take a couple visits. As of now, Virginia, Ole Miss, and Miami have the best opportunity to get Clowney on campus but no visits are locked in just yet.