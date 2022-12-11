Miami is on a path to having the best class since 2008 when 17 blue-chip prospects signed and secured a top-five class. There is still so much high-quality, available talent on the board in 2023 that the Canes have a prime opportunity to grab. On offense, Miami currently has eight players committed, and there is room to add so much more. Here is the dream finish for Miami for the 2023 class:

Quarterback

Currently Committed: Emory Williams (Milton) Remaining Targets: None Miami is staying put with three-star Emory Williams at quarterback for this class. Williams graded out well at the Elite 11 back in July. He had 2290 total yards and 23 touchdowns while completing nearly 63 percent of his passes. With Tyler Van Dyke, Jake Garcia, and Jacurri Brown all returning, there is not a dire need to bring in another passer outside of Williams. The Milton product is a high-potential prospect that has bought into Miami, even with the commitment and now de-commitment of Jayden Rashada.

Running Back

Currently Committed: None Remaining Targets: Mark Fletcher (American Heritage Plantation), Christopher Johnson (Dillard) Miami is still searching for the first running back commit of the class and there is a huge need with Jaylan Knighton and Thad Franklin entering the Transfer Portal. To get through the season, the staff had to add walk-on UAB transfer Lucious Stanley right before the start of the season. That cannot be the norm. Miami is laser-focused on Mark Fletcher and Christopher Johnson, who are both four-star local backs with the ability to fill roles as soon as their freshman year. Johnson is visiting this weekend while Miami should have Fletcher in Coral Gables after his state championship game next week. Johnson has visited Clemson and Ole Miss, two schools that have switched on and off with Miami for the top spot in his recruitment. Fletcher, since de-committing from Ohio State, has seemed to narrow down his options to Florida and Miami. He visited Gainesville twice in the last month. Both players are expected to commit on Early Signing Day. Cedric Baxter had a solid relationship with Miami and is rumored to still be in contact with the four-star back. Flipping high-level recruits is something Cristobal achieved this football season with Joshua Horton and Kaleb Spencer.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJrIEZsZXRjaGVyIGRvaW5nIHdoYXQgaGUgZG9lcy4gPGJyPjxi cj5UaGUgT2hpbyBTdGF0ZSBjb21taXQgZ2l2ZXMgQW1lcmljYW4gSGVyaXRh Z2UgYSAyMS0xNCBsZWFkLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2ZsZXRjaGVyanJfbWFyaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZmxldGNo ZXJqcl9tYXJrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vM2xsbkZ2NUxu MyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzNsbG5GdjVMbjM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg QW50aG9ueSBZZXJvIChAQW50aG9ueVllcm8xKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FudGhvbnlZZXJvMS9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MDkzNzU5Mzg0 Nzc0MjQ2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTcsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Wide Receiver

Currently Committed: Nathaniel Joseph (Miami Edison), Robby Washington (Miami Palmetto) Remaining Targets: Brandon Inniss (American Heritage Plantation), Taeshaun Lyons (Tennyson) Half of this group is locked in and are ambassadors for the class. The other two are focused on this staff but are either committed or leaning toward other schools. Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington are going to provide instant upgrades in the vertical passing attack and overall team speed as elite slot options. Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss is in the conversation for best player in the state and would be exactly what Miami needs as an impact freshman at the wide receiver position, providing the versatility to play multiple positions and be the go-to option not currently on the roster. Ohio State seems to have him locked-in, but he has talked about pushing his commitment back to February, leaving the door for other programs, including Miami which continues to push. Speedy Taeshaun Lyons was rumored to be a silent commit not that long ago and came to Miami from the west coast for the Florida State game. Lately, it seems the momentum has shifted toward him staying on the west coast as Washington has pushed heavily for him. Lyons is committing on December 16th and choosing between Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Washington.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW4gYW55b25lIGZsaXAgT2hpbyBTdGF0ZSBjb21taXQgQnJhbmRv biBJbm5pc3M/PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtZ29y bmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhZGFtZ29ybmV5PC9hPiBoYXMg dGhlIGxhdGVzdCBpbiB0aGUgcmVjcnVpdG1lbnQgb2YgYWxsIDI2IGZpdmUt c3RhcnMgaW4gdGhlIDIwMjMgY2xhc3M6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9yVlVpR0Q1Z3ZwIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vclZVaUdENWd2cDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1doUU9yV1ZiZW8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9XaFFPcldWYmVvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2 MDEyNTM4NDE3MDE0MjUxNTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1i ZXIgOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Offensive Line

Currently Committed: Francis Mauigoa (IMG Academy), Tommy Kinsler (Trinity Catholic), Conner Lew (Kennesaw Mountain), Antonio Tripp (IMG Academy), Frankie Tinilau (LaSalle) Remaining Targets: Samson Okunlola (Thayer Academy) Head coach Mario Cristobal has recruited likely the best offensive line class in program history in his first group with a full cycle. There are five commitments in the class from the O-Line and the talent has equally been dispersed by position, with two of them ranking as blue-chip prospects and Connor Lew ranking among the top 10 centers in the country. At tackle, Miami has the opportunity to sign two of the top three players at the position with Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola. Both players have the ability to come in and start as true freshmen and are potential first-round draft pick-type talents. Okunlola is committing on December 15th between Florida, Miami, and Ohio State. On the interior offensive line, Miami has a proven commodity in Lew, who chose Miami over Georgia. Frankie Tinilau is a high-upside project that could play either guard or tackle. Antonio Tripp, one of the most bought-in commits in the class, is holding his weight as a recruiter and continuing the pipeline to IMG Academy. The addition of Okunlola would be huge for this position group and the team overall, as he would boost Miami near top-five territory by himself.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXcgNS1zdGFyIE9UIFNhbXNvbiBPa3VubG9sYSBjb21lcyBpbiBh dCBOby4gMTUgaW4gdGhlIG5ldyBSaXZhbHMyNTAuIFRoaXMgc3ByaW5nIGhl 4oCZcyBzaG93biBoZSBoYXMgdGhlIHRvb2xzIHRvIGJlIGEgbXVsdGkteWVh ciBzdGFydGVyIGF0IHRoZSBQb3dlciA1IGxldmVsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby82R0J6V2czT3E4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNkdCeldnM09x ODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBZGFtIEZyaWVkbWFuIChAUml2YWxzRnJpZWRt YW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzRnJpZWRt YW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1MzM4MjIxODk5NDE3OTY4NjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Tight Ends