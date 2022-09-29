The Miami Running Back Room: Parrish Leads And Franklin The New RB2?
To add insult to injury, Miami came out of the Mid Tennessee State loss with Henry Parrish and Jaylan Knighton nicked up and questionable for the North Carolina game.
Head coach Mario Cristobal was vague about Parrish's injury, saying that the team's leading rusher was "being evaluated". Knighton walked away from the game with an ankle injury after already coming into the season banged up and missing the opener. Miami is already missing Don Chaney Jr. and TreVonte' Citizen for most of the season.
Losing two of the most consistent offensive weapons in an offense ravaged with injuries could leave Miami with just one healthy scholarship player at the position along with walk-ons Devon Perry and Lucious Stanley, both former transfers from Richmond and UAB, respectively.
The lack of talent at running back could crater this offense even more. Miami averaged just 23.3 points per game over the last three weeks and rushed for just 60 yards on 38 carries against MTSU.
Outside of the injuries to Parrish, Knighton, Chaney Jr., and Citizen, there are questions about the pecking order for carries.
Parrish has established him as the alpha, maybe of the entire offense, through the first four games. He is averaging over 100 total yards and over a touchdown per game and besides last week, has elevated the Miami rushing attack to a level we have not seen in years. If he can remain healthy, the Canes could look at their first 1000 yards back since 2016.
Besides a few solid runs during the Texas A&M game, Knighton has continued the underwhelming level of play he showed in 2021.
On limited reps prior to the injury, 'Rooster' fumbled on the third drive and missed multiple blocking assignments. The explosive skill set in 2020 and in moments of 2021, has been completely absent so far, as he has failed to score a single touchdown through three games.
Despite a lowly 2.4 yards per carry last week, Thad Franklin still looks like the better option as the second back in the offense.
Franklin is scoring every eight touches through four games and has proven he is back to running like the blue-chip bruiser that came out of local Chaminade-Madonna. His physicality meshes well with Parrish's high-level vision and burst, which helps move the offense from 20 to 20.
His two goal-line scores last week prove he is the red-zone presence needed. All that is left is more touches.