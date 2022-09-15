With the start of the NFL season and one of the biggest Cane games of the year coming up this Saturday, here at Canes County, we thought it would be fun to put together a fantasy football squad for the primetime Miami vs Texas A&M game.
We chose a standard format of QB - 2 RB - 2 WR - TE - DEF - K for this hypothetical team and picked the best players from either squad.
Quarterback - Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
The early season struggles of Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King made this an easy decision. Tyler Van Dyke will go into every Miami game this season as the best quarterback for either team. The dark-horse Heisman contender may not be putting up the same gaudy passing numbers as last season, but in part-time duty and on just 45 passing attempts through two games, he has 454 yards and three touchdowns. Miami has averaged 41.3 points per game in the 11 games that Van Dyke has taken the majority of snaps.
Since his return home to South Florida, Henry Parrish has been nothing short of spectacular. He has back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances to start the year to go along with four touchdowns. Miami had just three games where a back had a 100-yard game last season. His vision, decisiveness and ability to hit the open hole has helped revitalize one of the worst rushing attacks nationally of 2021.
The Aggie offense has struggled but the talent and speed is still there. One of those burners is running back Devon Achane. Through two-plus seasons, he has nearly 1,800 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns. His 10.14-second 100-meter speed makes him a potential big play whenever he touches the ball. If Texas A&M is to get right offensively this week, Achane will have to be the main catalyst.
The best receiver for either team is Ainias Smith. For his college career, Smith scores once for every nine times he touches the football. His speed forces A&M to put the ball in his hands in a myriad of ways.
In 2020, the explosive wideout had four rushing touchdowns to go with his 564 yards and six touchdowns receiving. Smith opened the season with a six-catch, 164-yard, two touchdown performance before the Aggies completely sputtered last week.
The epitome of being a Miami Hurricane, Xavier Restrepo has stepped up to fill the Charleston Rambo role this season. Through two games, he has 11 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown, accounting for 37 percent of the team’s receptions by wide receivers. Van Dyke said the veteran receiver is "pretty much good at everything" and so far into 2022, he has been.
Texas A&M has no real use for a tight end so far this season, as they have just one reception from the position in two games, so Will Mallory becomes the easy choice despite no catches in last week's game.
His start to 2022 aside, Mallory has been a consistent producer in the Miami offense and has over 1000 career yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also selected for the Mackey Award watch list for the top tight end in the country in the pre-season.
The choice for the better defense was close, as both teams have high-level talent in spots but numbers over the last two seasons favor the Aggies. In 2022, they already have a shutout and held App State to just 17 points in last week's loss.
Last season, they had the third-best scoring defense in the country, allowing just 15.9 points per game. The defense is riddled with blue-chip prospects, as 20 four or five-star defenders have signed with the Aggies in the last two seasons.
All-American candidate Antonio Johnson is the best player on that side of the ball for A&M as a 6'3" 200-pound slot cornerback who does so much for that team. This will be one of the top two defenses Miami will play all season.
Mr. Perfect, Andy Borregales not only has an extraordinary mustache, but also has been on the money to start the year, going 3-3 on field goals and 13-13 on extra points. As a freshman, replacing his Groza Award winning brother, he knocked in over 80-percent of his kicks while being perfect on extra points and scoring nearly 100 points on the year. His long of 55 and consistency (83-percent for his career) proves he has one of the best legs in the country.