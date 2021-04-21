CaneSport - The Rumor Mill: Transfer Tracker

*****

Offensive lineman Justice Oluwaseun from UNLV announced a final three of Miami, Baylor and Houston on Tuesday, with a decision coming soon. With the Bears no longer seemingly seriously involved and with the ‘Canes having other pertinent positions to fill, this looks like it will likely be Houston. Oluwaseun played his high school football in the Houston area, so the Cougars were seen as a likely landing spot after they offered.

Linebacker Juwan Mitchell from Texas has seen things pick up recently. He led the Longhorns in tackles last season, and Kansas State and Temple have been involved from the start, with the Wildcats receiving a visit to campus. But recently several additional schools have been in contact, with Miami and Tennessee leading the way. At this time it is the ‘Canes who have turned up their level of interest the most.

Defensive back Joseph Johnson from Penn State entered the portal Tuesday, and he is already very busy. West Virginia, Virginia and Boise State are three of the more aggressive FBS programs after him. Along with those three, Johnson will have a long list of FCS programs to consider if he decides to take that route. He liked his visit to West Virginia out of high school, so it could lead. And he hails from Virginia, so the Cavaliers are in there for sure. He was previously committed to NC State in high school, so we’ll see if it enters the battle.

Phillip Paea from Michigan did not create much of a buzz from fans when he entered the portal, but college coaches have shown to be very intrigued by his potential. Oregon State has shown the most early interest, but Nebraska, Washington, Utah State and Wake Forest have also expressed interest in the offensive lineman turned defensive lineman. No clue as to any early leader, but he was interested in some West Coast programs out of high school.

