Miami as an offense produced 582 total yards, with 305 coming from the ground game and 277 through the air. The defense had a few early hiccups, but came away with three turnovers in the form of interceptions. They also registered two sacks, five tackles for loss and held the Wildcat's offense to 342 yards. There had to be top performances from a few Hurricanes players right?

Mario Cristobal's first game as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes has come and gone. Initial starters were selected to open the season and with a runaway score of 70-13 over Bethune-Cookman, the offensive and defensive units had numerous second and third-teamers on the depth chart receiving snaps.

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback - Van Dyke looked to be in control of the offense and scored on every drive except for the one lost fumble in the redzone. He was accurate, composed and the connection between him and Xavier Restrepo could be the 2022 version of TVD-Rambo. Van Dyke completed 13 of 16 passing attempts (81% completion rate) for 193 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. You could say that the star quarterback was efficient as Van Dyke sported a passer rating that graded at 223.8 for the game.

Henry Parrish Jr., Running Back - The home coming for the Columbus graduate could not have gone any better. Totaling 133 all-purpose yards (108 rushing yards on a 7.7 YPC rushing average), three first half rushing touchdowns (a career high) and positive yardage on every touch is a change of pace for the Miami rushing attack compared to 2021. Parrish Jr. is Mr. Consistency and he showed off his vision that Running Backs Coach Kevin Smith had praised over the course of the off-season.

Thad Franklin Jr., Running Back - Franklin Jr. ran reminiscently to his High School Football days at local power-house Chaminade-Madonna Prep. He ran behind his pads on every carry and broke multiple tackles. Three of his carries went for over 10 yards including a 26-yard scamper in the second quarter. The run was the longest of the game by either team. He finished with 78-rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, while averaging 8.7 yards per carry.

Xavier Restrepo, Wide Receiver - Wide Receiver one was clear today with Restrepo's 100-yard performance, a career-high. Known as a sure-handed slot, he showed some big play ability on a 52-yard catch and run, with that catch being a career long reception. As teams have to add players in the box to slow the Josh Gattis-led rushing attack, Restrepo should continue to create mismatches against single coverage in the slot.

Key'Shawn Smith, Wide Receiver - While Smith did not get a reception during the game, he did earn the nod as one of the starting kick returners. Aside from making the start at one of the wide receiver positions, the third-year receiver made the most of the kick returning opportunity averaging a whopping 61-yards per kick return on three attempts. One of those returns being a would-be touchdown by Smith, just barely stepping out of bounds at the opposing 17 yard-line.

That very same return was the longest kick return by a Miami player since Corn Elder's highly-famed kick return touchdown to beat the Duke Blue Devils, a kickoff return touchdown that featured eight laterals while time expired in regulation on October 31st, 2015.

Akheem Mesidor, Defensive End - The Miami defensive ends had poor moments at times, allowing Bethune's athletic quarterbacks to break contain for first-down scrambles and passes outside of the pocket. Mesidor stood out as the best pass rusher, grabbing the only solo sack of the night and tipping a pass that ended up being Gilbert Frierson's pick six. Mesidor shifted inside at defensive tackle on a few 3rd-down passing situations during the game.

Caleb Johnson/Corey Flagg Jr., Linebackers - Despite not grabbing the start, one of the two best linebackers on the field today was Caleb Johnson. He looked athletic playing against the run and made multiple tackles in the open field. He led the entire defense in tackles for the game with five. Flagg Jr. received the starting nod at middle-linebacker and registered four tackles and two of those tackles going for losses to lead the Hurricanes.

Kamren Kinchens, Safety - Kinchens received the first reps of the game over Avantae Williams. He made sure that it was a smart decision with the start with a rangy, diving interception on the third drive of the game. He finished with just three tackles but looked like one of the best tacklers on the team, something that mirrored his performance of his debut 2021 season.

Gilbert Frierson, STAR - Coming in as a reserve to open the game, Frierson continued to be a factor in coverage, something he improved on during fall scrimmages. He made a huge play with a 32-yard interception for a touchdown and performed well at the STAR position.