Besides Florida State, Florida, and Notre Dame, the next best rivalry for Miami is Virginia Tech. Saturday brings forth the 40th meeting between the schools, the third most with any team aside from the Gators and Seminoles. The Hurricanes will not play the Hokies again in Blacksburg until 2026. Over the years, the rivalry had some memorable games and many had national title implications. Here are the three most memorable games of the century.

Miami Holds On For Perfect Season - 2001

Miami had everything on the line going into this one at Lane Stadium. The Canes went into Blacksburg undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country. The Canes needed one more win over the Hokies to secure its spot in the national championship game at the Rose Bowl. Miami built a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter that was nearly squandered. After a one-yard touchdown run by Jarrett Ferguson, Tech in typical “Beamer-Ball” fashion scored on a blocked punt by Eric Green that Brandon Manning returned into the end zone. The Hokies went for the two-point conversion in an attempt to tie, but Grant Noel’s pass to Ernest Wilford was dropped. Ed Reed came up with a diving interception on VA Tech’s next possession, his second of the game. Clinton Portis was the offense's engine that day rushing for 124 yards on 34 carries and scoring a touchdown. Kicker Todd Sievers connected on four field goals. Ken Dorsey went 21-44 for 235 yards and a touchdown to Jeremy Shockey in the second quarter. The Hurricanes extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 21 and won its first game in Blacksburg since 1993. Miami would of course go on to win the national championship that year with a team that is considered one of the best ever in college football. Miami Wins 26-24

Storm Troopers Raid Blacksburg, Destroy Championship Hopes - 2005

The Hurricanes and Hokies faced each other with both ranked in the top five in a high-profile matchup as the featured game on ESPN’s College Gameday. The Canes wore all white for the game and from then on the unis would be known as the "Storm Trooper" uni combo. The Canes' defense was swarming all night forcing Marcus Vick and the Hokies into six turnovers that would result in 17 points. In the third quarter, Miami swallowed the Hokie quarterback causing a fumble that was recovered in the end zone by Kareem Brown. Kyle Wright was under center for the Hurricanes and went 13-of-22 for 146 yards with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Jenkins. Miami snapped Virginia Tech’s 11-game ACC winning streak, 16-game streak overall, and any shot at a national title. Miami unfortunately would lose to Georgia Tech in the Orange Bowl later that year ending the possibility of winning the ACC. Miami Wins 27-7

Duke Dazzles On Thursday Night - 2014

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EdWtlIEpvaG5zb24gc2lsZW5jZWQgYWxsIG9mIExhbmUgU3RhZGl1 bSBpbiAyMDE0LiDwn5izIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v MzA1U3BvcnRzcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AMzA1U3BvcnRzczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EdWtlSm9obnNvbl84 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEdWtlSm9obnNvbl84PC9hPiA8YnI+ PGJyPkhlIGhhZCAyODYgYWxsLXB1cnBvc2UteWFyZHMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9uU3NrdEQzTXBnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vblNza3RE M01wZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYW5lc0NvdW50eS5jb20gKEBjYW5lc19j b3VudHkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2FuZXNfY291 bnR5L3N0YXR1cy8xNTgwOTM3OTIwOTc4MjQzNTg2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Miami’s all-time leading rusher had one the best game’s ever from a Hurricane running back. Johnson rushed for 249 yards and two touchdowns in a dominating win in Blacksburg. It was Johnson’s fourth game in a row topping 100 yards rushing. Miami forced three fumbles on defense. Deon Bush, Denzel Perryman, and Tracy Howard forced fumbles and Marshawn Williams made the first recovery while Jermaine Grace recovered the other two. Brad Kaaya had a quiet game going 7 of 16 for 196 yards and a touchdown pass to Johnson. Miami would finish that season 6-7 with an Independence Bowl loss to South Carolina 24-21. Miami wins 30-6